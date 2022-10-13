Thuthuka Nthembu, also known as Nonkanyiso (Nonka) Qaba in Uzalo, is one of the most popular actors in the drama series. She performs brilliantly even though this is her first acting role. However, her onscreen character has left many asking, who is she in real life?

Thuthuka Mthembu is a Johannesburg-based actress who came to the limelight in 2019 after her portrayal in the SABC1 soap drama. But before that, she often imitated characters from her favourite shows, but she never imagined becoming one of them.

Thuthuka Mthembu's profiles and bio

Full name Thuthuka Mthembu Date of birth October 28, 1998 Gender Female Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality South African Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Weight in pounds 119 Height in feet 5'7'' Relationship status Single Education Durban University of Technology Alma mater AFDA Occupation Actress, TV personality TV shows Uzalo Instagram @thuthuka_m Twitter Facebook Net worth $80,000

Early life

Thuthuka Mthembu's age is 24 years as of 2022. The actress was born on October 28, 1998, in Umlazi, KwaZulu Natal province. She was brought up alongside a sister. Even though her mother's identity and residence are not known with certainty, it is evident that she was of significant support.

After attending Umlazi Commercial High School, Mthembu proceeded to the Durban University of Technology in South Africa.

Where did Thuthuka Mthembu study acting?

The celebrity chose AFDA because it provides radio, podcasting, business innovation and technology programs, television, film, and television. In 2021, she graduated with a degree in television, writing, and directing.

She was a cast member in the SABC1 soap drama and made her acting debut as a student who visited her brother Njeza in prison. Nonka represents the plight of young South African women.

Is Thuthuka leaving Uzalo?

Viewers of Uzalo were worried about her state after Sbonelo stabbed her. However, according to the producers, the actress would not be leaving the drama series.

Did Thuthuka Mthembu get involved in an accident?

Is it true that Nonkanyiso from Uzalo is no more? The news of her death propagated online left her sad, and she claimed that most news was reported without permission.

Who is Thuthuka Mthembu's boyfriend?

The TV actress is rumoured to be dating Sandile Mfusi, also known as Kwanda from Uzalo. The duo play the role of two lovers in the series, and according to some sources, they are dating in real life. The publication reports that the two celebrities are dating and that they fell in love when Sandile joined the cast.

The two have regularly been pictured together and openly stated their relationship's status. In the series, her husband is Sibonelo, but there is not much information regarding Thuthuka Mthembu's children.

Thuthuka Mthembu's car

The TV star announced on social media that she had recently purchased her ideal vehicle, which was a significant accomplishment. She attributes the new BMW to blessings from God and hard work.

A few weeks after revealing the details about the car, she returned with even more fantastic news on her most recent accomplishment. She posted on social media that she had purchased a home. Thuthuka Mthembu's house was a gift for her mother.

Thuthuka Mthembu's hairstyles

As she consistently posts unique photos, the TV star surprises many people with her hairstyles. She regularly flaunts her shiny black hair, given big audiences, especially on Instagram, where she commands a sizeable following.

How much does Thuthuka Mthembu earn?

The actress maintains a modest standard of living, and sources estimate her net worth to be $80,000. Thuthuka Mthembu's salary on Uzalo is R18,000.

Thuthuka Nthembu became well-known after playing the role of Nonka in the show Uzalo. She portrays an 18-year-old woman who must choose between furthering her education and finding love. The actress made TV and commercial appearances early in her career.

