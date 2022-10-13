Fans of local soapies likely already know who Wendy Gumede is. If not, she is an acting powerhouse who stars in the largely successful South African drama Isibaya, where she also doubles up as one of the show's screenwriters. Those are just some of the ways she has risen to province. What else does the rising star do, and what is she currently working on?

Wendy Gumede’s career as an actress may be what shot her to stardom in recent years, but she has been creating content and entertaining fans for quite some time through her YouTube channel before she landed a job as a writer on Isibaya. Once she was asked if she wanted to act on the show too, and she jumped at the opportunity. Here is Wendy Gumede’s biography in summary before we detail more information on her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Wendy Gumede Nickname 'The Black Wendy' (moniker) Date of birth 8 August 1992 Age 30 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status In a relationship with Sipho 'Sipho Says' Muchindu Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Undisclosed Height Undisclosed Hair colour Black (dreadlocks) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Both parents deceased , names unknown Children None Profession Actress, social media personality, screenwriter Education Honours Degree in Film and Television Production at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Native language Multilingual (English, isiZulu) Net worth $1 million (not confirmed) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter YouTube TikTok

Although she is a prominent public figure, some aspects of her life are still shrouded in mystery, especially regarding her family background. She has, however, stated that her aunt raised her as both of her parents had tragically passed on, presumably when she was still young.

Wendy Gumede’s age

The rising star is 30 years old as of October 2022. She vlogged about her birthday milestone in one of her YouTube videos.

Wendy Gumede’s date of birth

She was born on 8 August 1992, making her a Leo.

Wendy Gumede’s husband

Despite some reports, she is not married. But, she has been in a happy relationship with fellow YouTube creator Sipho 'Sipho Says' Muchindu, and the duo frequently post content together on their respective profiles.

The power couple publicly announced their relationship in October of 2021, but it is unclear how long they have been together.

Wendy Gumede’s twin

Despite online rumours, the famous social media personality does not seem to have a twin or any other siblings.

Wendy Gumede’s TV shows

According to IMDb, Wendy Gumede’s TV roles include the following:

Isibaya (2014)

Magic Bullet (2013)

How to Ruin Christmas (2020)

Wendy Gumede’s net worth

Although it has not been widely reported on or confirmed, some sources estimate her net worth around $1 million.

Wendy Gumede’s profiles

Wendy Gumede’s Twitter is Wendy Gumede’s Instagram handle: @theblackwendy, where she boasts 120 thousand followers. Her Twitter account is @theblackwendy, and she has an impressive 112.3 thousand followers on the platform. Her YouTube page is under her moniker 'The Black Wendy', and she has 21.9 thousand subscribers. Lastly, her TikTok page is under @theblackwendy with 98.5 thousand followers.

Based on her ever-growing fanbase, increasing online recognition and impressive commercial success in recent years, Wendy Gumede's career is still reaching its peak and shows no signs of slowing down.

