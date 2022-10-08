Hannah Palmer (model): Bio, age, height, family, profiles, net worth

Hannah Palmer is an American model whose rise to the spotlight was based on her determination to succeed in the fashion and beauty industry. She leveraged her social media following and a mix of participating in beauty competitions to increase her visibility. Eventually, that opened up opportunities to work with big names in the industry.

Hannah Palmer has continued to show her grit towards achieving the goal of engraving her name in the fashion industry. She has millions of fans across various social media platforms and gets paid for promotional posts.

Hannah Palmer's profile summary and bio

Full name Hannah Cozette Palmer Gender Female Date of birth 18th May 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Arizona, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Amy Marital status Single School Prescott High School College/University University of Arizona Profession Mode and social media personality Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram, Twitter

How old is the model Hannah Palmer?

Hannah Palmer's age is 24 years in 2022. The American fashionista and model was born on 18th May 1998. She was raised in Arizona, United States of America. Palmer reportedly attended Prescott High School before furthering her tertiary institution training at the University of Arizona.

Hannah Palmer's family

There is no detailed information about Palmer's family, as it is unknown whether she is an only child or if her father played an active role in her upbringing. It has, however, been confirmed that her mother is Amy.

Hannah Palmer's career

Palmer's career revolves around the fashion and beauty industry, as this appears to have been her long-term dream. Her interest in beauty started after she began studying at the Penrose Academy, a beauty school in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hannah remained relatively unknown on social media until she entered the Maxim Magazine's cover girl contest. She won the competition and came a distant 34th, but her beautiful pictures have already caught the attention of several brands.

What is Hannah Palmer famous for?

She is famous for modelling for popular photographers, including Larisa Elaine and Raul Gomez. At the same time, she has run commercials and promoted the products of Energy drink-producing companies like Bang Energy, KO Watches, and Manscaped. She walked the runway for big fashion brands like Fashion Nova.

Apart from Hannah Palmer's modelling career, she is staging a successfully large following on various social media platforms. In addition, she gets paid for promoting business brands that need more visibility, thanks to her millions of followers.

She also has accounts on Patreon and Onlyfans available to subscribed members. The subscription usually ranges from $5 to $20 per month, and she shares exclusive content.

Hannah Palmer's net worth

According to Dreshare's website, Hannah's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. Some of the criteria used are based on the rumours that she charges about $100,000 for every paid post on her social media pages.

The social media influencer also generates revenue from subscriptions to her private Snapchat and Onlyfans account. She reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

How much does Hannah Palmer weigh?

The model weighs an average of 55 kilograms which is about 121 pounds. She has a chest-to-waist-to-hip ratio of 34-25-35 with blonde hair and grey-coloured eyes. As for Hannah Palmer's height, she is five feet and five inches tall.

Social media presence

One of Hannah Palmer's most vital points is her social media following. She has millions of followers across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Onlyfans.

Hannah Palmer is already making a name for herself in the American beauty and fashion industry. She is giving the Kardashians and Fashion Novas of this world a run for their money, and it is exciting to see how far she will be able to market her talent as a model, among other endeavours.

