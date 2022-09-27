Who is Ale Gicqueau? Age, kids, wife, career, blog, profiles, net worth

Ale Gicqueau became popular after the French citizen married Teal Swan, who was mostly known for her career as the author of spiritual books and mental health and spiritual counsellor. Nonetheless, he is now more famous by his blog name, Valliant. Like his former wife, he writes about mental health and the road to spiritual discovery.

Ale Gicqueau worked in the corporate world for a long time, thanks to his professional background as an engineer. He started working at IBM after graduating from the university. After a couple of years and working experience, Ale started Clinovo. He sold the company to a new acquirer, but his entrepreneurial tendencies improved, and he founded another, ClinCapture.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ale Gicqueau Nickname Valliant Gicqueau, Coach Valliant Gender Male Place of birth Nice, France Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality French Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Spirituality Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings Arnaud (Brother) Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Teal Swan School Lycée Massena High School College/University Ecole Centrale Paris and University of California, Davis Profession Entrepreneur, YouTuber, blogger, writer, and counsellor

Background information

The date of birth of this French-American citizen is unknown, so there have only been speculations about Ale Gicqueau's age. It is, however, confirmed that he was born and raised in France in the city of Nice by his French parents. He also reportedly has a brother Arnaud.

Ale attended Lycée Massena High School and graduated in 1991. Afterwards, he graduated with an engineering degree in 1996 from the Ecole Centrale Paris. The institution is renowned for its outstanding nanotechnology, acoustics, and bio-sciences studies. Finally, he obtained his master's degree from the University of California, Davis.

Ale Gicqueau's career

Gicqueau's career began after he graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris in 1996. He secured a senior software engineer position at IBM Corporation in San Jose, California. He moved on to another technology company, Axolotl, in less than two years and was the Development team lead there.

He worked at Personify as a senior engineering manager and changed job descriptions and organisations a few more times between 2001 and 2009 before deciding to start a company.

The entrepreneur founded Clinovo in 2009 and was President and CEO until 2014 when he sold the company. Nonetheless, he started another company, ClinCapture, in 2010 while being the CEO for over four years. After that, he assumed the role of president for a few more years before moving on to the position of Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Chairman of the Board until 2018. He is currently a board member of the organisation.

Aside from his corporate endeavours, Ale describes himself as a self-employed small business coach and real estate investor. He makes good use of the internet by sharing his knowledge with people online and offline, but some of these services he does not render for free.

Reading Ale Gicqueau's blog is one of the freest ways to understand some of his teachings, influenced by his personal experiences over the years. The blog is Vaillant, and he writes on a myriad of topics bordering on love, mental health, and controlling your mind.

Ale Gicqueau's YouTube page is another place where he shares his experiences and words of wisdom with his 434 subscribers.

Personal life

The former CEO of Clinovo and ClinCapture has been married once, but the union lasted for about two years. Ale Gicqueau's wife was Teal Swan. She is famous for being an author and has amassed a large following across her social media pages, where she shared her previous experiences. She is reportedly a survivor of violence and abuse that she suffered at the instance of a family member when she was six years old.

Ale Gicqueau and Teal Swan started dating when the latter was still married to her second husband, Sarbedeep, a British citizen from India. Unfortunately, this led to Teal's second marriage breakdown, and she eventually married Ale in July 2016.

The new couple resided in Alajuela, Costa Rica, and Ale worked at his wife's spiritual retreat centre for a while. But unfortunately, the relationship ended sometime in 2018. Despite several speculations that his wife was the reason for the breakup, Ale has always insisted that it was a mutual agreement.

In one of the articles on his Valliant Blog, the blogger said:

Our breakup is difficult not because we stopped loving each other, but because we still love each other. However, we have understood that we have to take a different road. Whenever we fall in love, the beloved reflects the parts of us to develop. She showed me my light, potential, and love capacity. Now that my most magnificent mirror is fading, I am only left to actualise these quantities myself.

Ale Gicqueau's net worth

Ale Gicqueau's net worth is unspecified as of 2022, but it is confirmed that he has a large stream of revenue sources. He is an entrepreneur who has founded various organisations using technology for health improvement. He also invests in real estate and makes money as a business consultant.

What is Ale Gicqueau's Instagram account?

He uses Coach Vaillant as his username on Instagram. And then, a Twitter account is linked to him, though with a following of fewer than 400 users.

Ale Gicqueau now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he currently monitors his strings of businesses and gets paid to provide professional company and mental health advice to people.

