Who is Arch Kelley III? Age, children, spouse, profession, profiles, net worth

Arch Kelley III is a Tennessee-born American businessman that made waves in the American business sector in the late 20th and early 21st century. Because of his status as a successful businessman, he married one of the world's most decorated female country music singers. Consequently, Arch Kelley III became an internet sensation owing to the popularity of his singer-wife.

Arch Kelley III is one of the famous men who stepped into the limelight because of his marriage. Nonetheless, many became interested in his story after his much-lauded marriage to Wynonna Judd ended in a divorce. Though the businessman came from a respected American home, his marriage could not withstand the test of time before he parted ways with the singer.

Arch Kelley III's biography and profile summary

Full name Arch Brown Kelley Gender Male Date of birth 23rd March 1931 Age 91 years of age (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dickson County, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blond Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Arch Kelley Snr Mother Pearl Potts Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Wynonna Judd Children 2 Profession Businessman and entrepreneur Net worth $2 million

Background information

The American businessman was born into a Christian family on 23rd March 1931 in his family's country home in Dickson County, Tennessee, United States of America. Arch Kelley is 91 years old. His family is of white ethnicity.

Arch Kelley III's parents' personal information is not detailed. Still, it is reported that the family is dignified, and the parents are Arch Kelley Snr and Pearl Potts. Kelley's parents raised him in Tennessee alongside his two siblings. Arch Kelley III's siblings are Lean and Claudia.

Unfortunately, details about Kelley's elementary, high school, or tertiary education have not been reported on the internet. However, judging by the success of his business endeavours, he must have acquired a sound education.

Career

Kelley always keeps details of his works and doings to himself, making it challenging to know or predict the kind of entrepreneur he is. It also makes it challenging to determine the type of businesses he engages in. However, one obvious thing is that Arch Kelley III's profession is successful, given his earnings, assets, and net worth.

Arch Kelley III's spouse

Arch's spouse was Wynonna Ellen Judd. She was born Christina Claire Ciminella on 30th May 1964 in Ashland, Kentucky, United States of America. The famous singer started her singing career as early as 1983.

The two former love birds first met in 1993, fell in love, and started their romance in the same year. Their romance resulted in the birth of the first of Arch Kelley III's children, Elijah, born on 23rd December 1994.

Arch Kelley III and Wynonna Judd's love flourished, and she became pregnant again for him in 1995. The couple tied the knot on 21st January 1996, while their second child, Grace Pauline, arrived on 21st June 1996. However, after two years of putting up together, Kelley and Wynonna separated and ultimately divorced in 1998.

Though their marriage did not last so long, it was a pedestal for his rise into the limelight. However, it is unclear if Arch Kelley III remarried after his failed marriage. Notwithstanding, he is enjoying his old age in health.

What happened to Arch Kelley III's daughter?

Grace was arrested on 28th August 2021 for a probation violation due to possession of meth in 2016. She was arrested for meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent, to which she pleaded guilty. Also, the court charged her with manufacturing and delivering meth in Maury County.

After being found guilty, she was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail but suspended later. Later, she got another sentence to spend eight years behind bars. This came after she broke probation when she absconded from the 21st recovery court program.

But after her hearing on 19th April 2021, she was granted parole with conditions. The conditions included substance abuse aftercare referral, substance abuse treatment, and random drug screens.

Arch Kelley III's net worth

According to Bio Gossip, Arch's net worth is $2 million. He had been an entrepreneur and a successful businessman before he came to the spotlight after his romance with his former wife.

Frequently asked questions

What does Arch Kelley III do for a living? Arch Kelley III is known to be a successful businessman and entrepreneur, but it is not clear the kind of business he does. Is Wynonna Judd a grandmother? Wynonna Judd is a grandmother. Her daughter Grace Pauline Kelley was pregnant when she was sent to prison in 2021. How old is Wynonna Judd? She is 58 years of age. She was born on 30th May 1964. Is Wynonna Judd married? Wynonna is presently married to Scott Moser, whom she married in 2012. After her divorce from Arch Kelley III in 1998, she married D. R. Roach in 2003 and divorced in 2007.

The successful American businessman and entrepreneur Arch Kelley III has lived a long quiet life away from social media while avoiding all controversy. After having two kids together, he became a sensation after his relationship, marriage, and consequent divorce with the famous singer Wynonna Judd.

