Charlie Wright: age, height, family, career, movies, profiles, net worth

Charlie Wright is an American actor, model and writer from Los Angeles, California. He is famously known for his acting skills as seen in various movies he has starred in. He rose to fame for starring as Rodrick Heffley in the 4th chapter of Diary of a Wimpy Kid series titled the Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

His career has undoubtedly enjoyed mixed results since he became a professional actor. Early on into his career, he starred in a couple of feature-length movies, a necessity for any budding actor to get the exposure that preserves his name in the industry. But, on the other hand, his appearance on Dairy of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul received a significant protest from fans of the film.

Charlie Wright's biography

The actor was born in 1999 in Tanana, Alaska. He is 22 years old as of 2021. However, Charlie Wright's birthday is not publicly known as he has not offered any information about his date and month of birth. Charlie Wright's parents are Richard Wright (father) and Florence Deprez (mother).

His father is an eclectic photographer, while his mother is a producer in Hollywood, a creative writer and a content creator. He has a sister called Robin, who has appeared in ads shot by their father.

He currently lives in Beverly Hills, California. However, he was raised in a small village near the Yukon River before relocating to Tanana when he was a young boy. He has not offered any information about his educational background and level attained.

Career

Wright rose to fame and became a favourite of Diary of Wimpy Kids film series fan ever since he replaced the original star Devon Bostick in the role of Rodrick.. Photo: @wimpykidmovie

The celebrity is an up-and-coming actor in Hollywood with various projects under his belt. He made his debut in film in 2014 after starring Young Adam in the TV series, The Millers during the Miller's Mind episode. He starred Adam in Better Things TV series in Brown and Sam/Pilot episodes two years later.

He rose to fame and became a favourite of Diary of Wimpy Kids film series fan ever since he replaced the original star Devon Bostick in the role of Rodrick. However, the announcement of the replacement was met with a very hostile reception from fans of the film series, which had seen three film releases before The Long Haul.

Although they did not enjoy global popularity, the film enjoyed a cult following among fans of the series and the book series written by Jeff Kinney, which the franchise was based on. In addition, although he was not the only actor to replace the old cast of the film, Charlie, playing one of the famous characters in the series, Rodrick Heffley was faced with strong criticism by fans of the series.

With the hashtag #NotMyRodrick which dominated social media, fans boycotted the film. Unfortunately, this also ensured that he did not attain the full extent of positive exposure he hoped to achieve with the film.

Charlie Wright's movies include:

2014 - The Millers as Young Adam

as Young Adam 2016 - Better Thing as Adam

as Adam 2017 - Ingrid Goes West as Chuck

as Chuck 2017 - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul as Rodrick Heffley

as Rodrick Heffley 2018 - The Great American Mud Wrestle as Special Guest Judge

as Special Guest Judge 2021 - Yellowjackets as Kevin

Apart from being an actor, the celebrity is also a writer and a model. He appeared on the cover of the magazine Boys by Girls in 2015.

Charlie Wright's body measurements

Charlie's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Photo: @wimpykidmovie

How tall is Charlie Wright? Charlie Wright's height is 6 feet and 2 inches. He weighs around 62 kg. The young actress has black hair and brown eyes. However, he has not offered any information about his other body measurements such as bust, waist and biceps.

How much is Charlie Wright's net worth?

His net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. The young actor who has a couple of acting credits to his name thus far still has a long way to go in his career. Therefore, he has every chance to build his net worth to his desires.

Charlie Wright's fast facts

Who was Charlie Wright? He is an American actor, writer and model. How old is Charlie Wright? He is around 22 years old as of 2021. Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his date and month of birth. What is Charlie Wright's Instagram? The actor does not have an active Instagram account. Who are Charlie Wright's parents? He is the son of Richard (father) and Florence Deprez (mother). How much is Charlie Wright's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2021. Where did Charlie Wright study? Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his educational background. What are some of Charlie Wright's films and TV shows? Some of the films he has starred in are The Millers, Ingrid Goes West and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Charlie Wright is part of a slew of new actors who have joined the industry in recent years. With the aspiration to have a successful career as many aspiring actors have had before him, the sky is his limit. He is also a role model to many young and upcoming entertainers all over the world.

