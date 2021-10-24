Think about it! We have more than ten reality shows that centre on dating. To mention a few, we have Love Island, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette. Are you the one? And Too Hot to handle. Many young adults are searching for love. Is it love for life or tenderness for a moment? Felix Mallard, an Australian actor, musician and model, has an exciting dating life we can explore. Read on!

Felix Mallard attends Netflix's "Locke & Key" Series Premiere Photo Call at the Egyptian Theatre. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Mallard began his career as an actor in 2014 in an Australian Tv soap opera, Neighbours. His character was Ben Kirk. He, later on, moved to the United States in 2018 and was no longer a participant in the soap opera.

Felix Mallard's profile

Name: Felix Mallard

Felix Mallard Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20th April 1998

20th April 1998 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Current residence: USA

USA Age: 23

23 Nationality: Australian

Australian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Eye colour: Brown

Brown Height: 180 cm

180 cm Felix Mallard's parents: Dave and Jane Mallard

Dave and Jane Mallard Siblings: 1 sister

1 sister Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Profession: Actor, Model, Musician

Actor, Model, Musician Felix Mallard's networth: $ 500,000

$ 500,000 Instagram: @itsfelixwhat

@itsfelixwhat Twitter: @itsfelixwot

Felix Mallard's biography

The Melbourne, Australia famed actor was born in 1998. He went to the all-boys school College of Christian brothers, where he was a college prefect. He finished his Victorian Certificate of Education in 2015 and a technical production course. When he was 13, a modelling agency searched for him, and he signed with Vivien's Models.

One of the highlights of his modelling career was when he got featured in the Yves Magazine. Felix Mallard sings and plays the guitar, piano and drums. In 2015, the star obtained his role as Ben Kirk for the Neighbours soap opera show via his modelling agent. The experience in acting for the show activated the desire to fully indulge in the acting career.

Mallard has acted in several movies and TV shows, such as Entertainment Tonight Canada, The Late Late Show with James Corden; ok! TV, The Real, Happy together, Locke and Key, Made In Hollywood, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Ginny and Georgia.

How old is Felix Mallard?

An exuberant young pop star drawn to their super ordinary suburban life unexpectedly moves in with them. Photo: Cliff Lipson.

Source: Getty Images

As of 2021, the hot Australian actor is 23 years of age. Felix Mallard's sister is unknown. What we are aware of is that he has a sibling.

Mallard's dating life

The hot star is irresistible. Felix can make the ladies go cuckoo with his striking looks and his fascinating personality. Numbers do not lie; he has a vast ladies fan base on his social media pages. The big question is; who is Felix Mallard dating?

Many people assumed that Felix Mallard is gay because he was extremely private about his relationship life. However, the media proved that he was straight in an interview with Young Hollywood when he mentioned his first high school crush. Mallard disclosed that he had an obsession with a girl for weeks but she was unconscious of his feelings.

Felix Mallard singing pervades through every part of the soul. It evokes feelings of love and excitement. In addition to his angelic voice, the ladies would be eyeing Felix Mallard shirtless when he goes to the beach to surf. The actor loved surfing and he would occasionally go to the beach during his leisure time.

Cooper turns to Jake and Claire for advice on a big romantic gesture to impress a famous singer realizing they should make gestures in their relationship, on HAPPY TOGETHER. Photo: Cliff Lipson.

Source: Getty Images

To the moment of truth, we do not need to wait any longer. This might be heartbreaking to the ladies out there but you need to know that as of now, Superstar Felix is off the market. This was after a leak that was discovered when he was asked about the first person that messaged him and Antonia Gentry following the Ginny & Georgia release on Netflix.

Yeah, my girlfriend was straight on the jump, he told the publication as he clapped his hands together with a love-smitten smile.

His dating life is not that clear on who he is dating, but Felix Mallard's partner exists. His fans keep on guessing, and so far, they have two people in mind.

Where does Felix Mallard live?

The Young star was raised in Melbourne, Australia by his parents. He then moved to the United States where he has been living and working to date.

