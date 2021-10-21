El Alfa’s net worth, age, height, songs, profiles, what happened to him?

Does El Alfa’s net worth make him the wealthiest Dominican rapper? Yes. Even though El Alfa rose to fame in the early 2010s, he has accumulated considerable wealth that places him top among rappers from his country. He is also the most influential rapper in the Dominican Republic.

El Alfa performs at the Soulfrito Music Festival at Barclays Center on August 30, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Arik McArthur/Getty Images

What happened to El Alfa? El Alfa El Jefe began his career by posting YouTube videos before becoming an influential public figure with millions of followers. This exciting life story of the musician includes his age, height, songs, net worth, and latest news.

El Alfa’s profile summary

Full name : Emmanuel Herrera Batista

: Emmanuel Herrera Batista Stage name : El Alfa El Jefe

: El Alfa El Jefe Date of birth : December 18, 1990

: December 18, 1990 Place of birth : Bajos de Hain, San Cristobal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

: Bajos de Hain, San Cristobal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius El Alfa’s age : Will be turning 31 years later in 2021

: Will be turning 31 years later in 2021 Nationality : Dominican

: Dominican El Alfa’s height : 5ft & 6in / 1.67m

: 5ft & 6in / 1.67m Instagram : elalfaeljefe

: elalfaeljefe Twitter : @ElAlfaEljefeTV, @elalfa18

: @ElAlfaEljefeTV, @elalfa18 YouTube : ElAlfaElJefeTV

: ElAlfaElJefeTV Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Married

: Married El Alfa’s wife : Alba Rose

: Alba Rose Occupation : Recording artist (rapper)

: Recording artist (rapper) Labels : El Jefe Records

: El Jefe Records Famous for : Hit songs Tarzan, Coche Bomba , and Muevete Jevi

: Hit songs , and Net worth: Between $1 million to $5 million

El Alfa’s biography

Young Emmanuel wanted to become a world-class barber but became interested in music when he grew up. When he was 17 years old, he separated from his family and started living alone to exclusively focus on his music.

Career

Emmanuel's music career began in 2008 when he formed a duo with Eddy Wilson from Dominica. Before splitting one year later, the two released El Fogon and Conmigo No street-style dembow singles.

What genre of music is El Alfa? Emmanuel is a pop musician who has released amazing songs in the Dembow, Latin trap, Bachata, and Reggaeton genres. He started his YouTube channel on September 26, 2015.

El Alfa’s songs

El Alfa performs with Gabriel Pizzaro onstage during Univision's 33rd Edition of Premio Lo Nuestro a la Música Latina at AmericanAirlines Arena. Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision

El Alfa’s first solo song was Conche Bomba, which he released in 2009. In 2010, the high-pitched upcoming rapper released his second song, Coco Morda. His other songs include:

Cacao

Con To Lo Cascabeles

Caso Buggati

No Wiri Wiri

Agarrate Que Te Solté.

Fuin Fuan

No Hay Forma

Segueta

Nadie Como Tu

El Androide

4K

Mera Woo

Pam

Curazao

La Mamá de la Mamá

El Alfa has partnered with other renowned rappers such as Cardi B, Pitbull, Farruko, Darell, Diplo, and Yandel. He released his first full-length album, Disciplina, on August 11, 2017. El Alfa’s new song on YouTube is Tamo En Hoja official video, and it featured Dowba Montana and MarkB.

Besides music, the recording artist is involved in charity work. For instance, he helps the needy in his community by delivering toys, clothes, school supplies, and sports equipment. Emmanuel also sells merchandise and artwork.

El Alfa’s wife and children

Emmanuel Herrera Batista and his two children. Photo: @elalfaeljefe

Source: Instagram

Who is El Alfa’s wife? Emmanuel Herrera Batista is married to Alba Rosa. He dedicated the song Me Enamoré in El Androide album to his loving wife. The couple is blessed with 2 children, Fendi and Emanuel. Emmanuel loves his family, and in his own words, he is not interested in being the best in music but the best dad in the world.

El Alfa’s net worth

What is El Alfa’s net worth? Emmanuel's cumulative wealth is between $1 million and $5 million, with some sources placing the figure at $500,000 on the lower side. His primary source of income is his music career, but he also makes cash from selling merchandise and artwork.

El Alfa also owns expensive assets. For instance, he had a red Bugatti sports car that he accused the record owner Bibi Top Dollar of burning on July 23, 2021 when he was attacked in Miami. The vehicle, which he had acquired a few months before the incident, was valued at over $3 million.

Latest news

In 2020, El Alfa released the album El Androide. On February 19, 2021, he released the official video of the song Caso Buggati, which garnered 2.1 million views in just 13 hours. In August 2021, Emmanuel announced his first-ever world tour starting in the U.S. in the fall of 2021.

El Alfa El Jefe performs onstage during the Mega 97.9 Megaton Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 28, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

El Alfa’s net worth is due to the hard work that he puts in his career. The talented rapper has a promising career with the potential of growing richer in the years to come. We wish him all the best in his career and other endeavours.

