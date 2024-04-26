Tyla pulled out a pack of maize meal from her essentials handbag during an interview with British Vogue

The Johannesburg singer never forgets her roots and had Mzansi in stitches over her relatability and undeniable humour

South Africa showed love to their niece for keeping it real and carrying a piece of Mzansi wherever she went, literally

Tyla pulled out a packet of Ace Maize Meal from her handbag. Images: tyla

Not Tyla pulling out a bag of Ace Maize Meal from her Givenchy handbag! It's true when they say you can take them out of Mzansi, but you can't take Mzansi out of them.

Tyla shows off essentials handbag on British Vogue

Our fave, Tyla, recently appeared in British Vogue's "In the Bag" segment, where artists share what essentials they keep on them everywhere they go.

With a tour on the way, not to mention back-to-back interviews and appearances, the Grammy Award winner always needs to have her go-to products so she's always ready for everything.

What's in her bag? The Water hitmaker's Givenchy bag is packed with essentials, from her passport and Tabasco sauce to lip balm and maize meal.

Yes, you read that right! Tyla pulled out a 2.5KG packet of Ace Maize Meal because a girl can't go without some pap:

"In South Africa, we use this to make pap. It's a workout to make it, but you have to taste it; it's so good."

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's video

To think that South Africans couldn't possibly love Tyla more than they already do, she has definitely won them over:

moesuttle was stunned:

"Vogue Magazine talking about pap? Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think this would happen."

AGeminiOf96 gushed over Tyla:

"Omg, she is so South African. So Jhb. So Coloured. Did she just speak Afrikaans? Yho, what a national treasure!"

sane_mazawule wrote:

"Maize meal? Lmao, this girl is really the most South African celeb out here."

2022AFRICA said:

"Oh. Tyla, they could never make me hate you."

Alpha_Reeyah posted:

"She’s too real for this!"

Tyla shares classic South African beauty routine

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's beauty hack that's been done in South Africa for ages.

Mzansi ladies felt represented, with many sharing stories of how the hack is an essential part of their beauty routine.

