Connie Ferguson's workout video has gone viral on social media, with fans praising her impressive footwork and fitness in her 50s

The video shows her skipping rope to Cassper Nyovest's song Gets Getsa, demonstrating poise and consistency in her workout routine

South Africans admire her flexibility and energy, with many aspiring to age as gracefully and stay as fit as she does

Connie Ferguson is ageing like fine wine. The star recently had Mzansi taking some notes when she shared another impressive workout video.

Connie Ferguson was hailed for her hot body. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's workout video inspires Mzansi

Watching veteran actress Connie Ferguson work out is therapeutic. The actress does her workout sessions with poise, it almost looks like she never breaks a sweat.

A video of the former Generations actress doing what she does best has gone viral on social media. The clip shared by a user with the handle @LeeMpaki shows the 53-year-old star skipping rope while jamming one of Cassper Nyovest's hit songs. The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The background track by Cassper "Gets getsa" Connie mastered that footwork "

Fans react to Connie Ferguson's impressive footwork

South Africans on social media loved the star's workout session. Fans couldn't believe how fit Connie Ferguson still is in her 50s.

@Go_Ddie said:

"If I don’t age like this, I’m gonna be so fcuken pissed!"

@Melo_Malebo added:

"She’s so flexible…"

@LeeMpaki wrote:

"Her consistency is amazing "

@Afrokingt_1 added:

"I love the energy."

@_whoTfismee commented:

"She good ngl she is really good."

@thatom_thatom said:

"I love her fitness content maan, she makes working out look so easy "

@PostbyPeter wrote:

"This woman is everywhere. I'm sure she is enjoying herself."

@SwiftieLee1 added:

"I wanna be in this level one day"

Tino Chinyani inspires Mzansi with intense workout video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tino Chinyani started the year on a healthy note by hitting the gym. The model and singer shared a video showing his impressive workout routine.

South African-based Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani recently showed his followers that looking good takes some hard work. The star who rose to prominence for dating talented South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema gave his followers a glimpse of how he keeps in shape.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News