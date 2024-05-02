A South African woman's husband showcases his impressive braiding skills in a viral TikTok video

The remarkable footage gained over 1 million views in just two days and sparked admiration and awe

Viewers marvelled at the couple's bond, with many expressing wishes for similar supportive partners

One man's unexpected talent took centre stage when he braided his wife's hair. The woman shared the hair video on social media.

Hair braiding video goes TikTok viral

He meticulously weaves her locks with hair pieces, with the finesse of a professional stylist in the clip uploaded to the TikTok account @remillards4.

The heartwarming video skyrocketed to over 1 million views and captivated audiences worldwide.

Netizens rave about supportive partner

As the clip spreads like wildfire across the platform, netizens raved about impressive braiding skills and the undeniable love shared between the couple.

Watch the video below:

Many TikTok users expressed their desire for partners who embrace their uniqueness and take a personal interest in them.

See some comments below:

@gugukhathini joked:

"Is your husband married? "

@remmyrosh asked:

"Did he study hair dressing, because he seems very experienced?"

@mbalishabane posted:

"Some women are blessed."

@monteljessie96 stated:

"You asked God for your soulmate and he made it extra personal. "

@flaviamutoni shared:

"Wow, so adorable! Mine can’t even cut a tomato. "

@sharinaeva mentioned:

"Meanwhile, some husbands cannot even remove their plate after eating. "

@phenny commented:

"You got a full package for a husband. You're lucky."

@purival added:

"How do you pray give me tips? "

@laz4640 typed:

"People like him are nowhere to be found. Give him 100% respect gal. "

@nandie-zekelo asked:

"I am looking for a husband like this one where can I find one?"

Local woman's video with husband sparks envy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that one lucky lady had many other women gushing and feeling envious after sharing a video of her man being her hairstylist.

A TikTok video shows the woman getting her hair done into long braids by her husband, who appeared to know what he was doing, impressively so.

