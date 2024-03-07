A video of a woman getting her hair braided by her husband has gone viral on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman sitting as her man does her long braids from the comfort of their home

The video sparked various comments and reactions from netizens who were envious and in awe

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her husband expertly braiding her hair. Image: @remillards4

Source: TikTok

One lucky lady had many other women gushing and feeling envious after sharing a video of her man being her personal hairstylist.

Husband braids wife's hair

A TikTok video shared by @remillards4 shows the woman getting her hair done into long braids by her husband, who appeared to know what he was doing, impressively so.

The video captured him doing his thing as she wife sat back, relaxed and passed him hair extensions and hair product as he did her braids.

"POV: My husband did my hair, and it came out perfect," the woman shared.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi intrigued by husband's braiding skills

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed how lucky the wife was to have a man who not only didn't mind doing her hair but was good at it, too.

Some people also asked how she managed to score such a caring and talented man.

tattooedteacher6 replied:

"As the saying goes. . . if he wants to, he will!!."

Ganekokiyaya‍‍ commented:

"Ubusisiwe esifazaneni❤."

turndoor wrote:

"Can you please give me your money to do your hair?"

Itsurgirl responded:

"Kanti nina nenzanjani."

JAMILA SWAYcommented:

"Some women are extremely blessed."

Phetsile Mdluli asked:

"Is your husband single?"

Lindokuhle replied:

"Awuuu ngeke angfune ndoda ecut ama cost ezongiluka ngifuna imali yokuya esalon ."

mabhungshlubingco said:

"Nkosi yami lapho thina kuvele kuthiwe angilithinti ikhanda lomuntu wesfazane saze sakhetha sicimezile."

thulidiya13 commented:

"Ngathi singaqala kabusha sikhethe futhi."

Cape Town dad doing daughter's hair trends

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town dad recently captured hearts on TikTok as he helped his daughter with her hair

TikTok user @naledi_didi shared a video on her page of her dad helping her while she was doing her hair. In the clip, he is seen holding the hairdryer while she combed. He moved the dryer according to her movements and seemed very invested.

This simple yet sweet act of kindness and support touched the hearts of netizens worldwide.

