A sweet TikTok video of a dad in Cape Town helping his daughter with her hair has gone viral and touched the hearts of netizens

The video shows the dad’s sweet gesture as he lovingly drys his daughter’s hair, and it quickly trended online

Netizens from all around were moved by the act of kindness and expressed their admiration for the dad’s supportive role

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman praised her father for helping her to do her hair. Images: @naledi_didi

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town dad recently captured hearts on TikTok as he helped his daughter with her hair.

TikTok Video of Dad helping trends

TikTok user @naledi_didi shared a video on her page of her dad helping her while she was doing her hair. In the clip, he is seen holding the hair dryer while she combed. He moved the dryer according to her movements and seemed very invested.

This simple yet sweet act of kindness and support touched the hearts of netizens worldwide. The clip portrayed a father’s commitment to ensuring his daughter’s hair was beautifully styled, and his patient efforts didn’t go unnoticed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed by TikTok video

People from various corners of the internet praised the dad for his sweet gesture. The video gained countless likes and shares, with many commending his role as a loving and supportive parent.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Sinaye Mtalana said:

"That Pat on the head omw, bhut lundi is the sweetest."

@Pretty gushed:

"Aww that’s so sweet."

@helovesme shared:

"Now I believe it when they say your first love is your father."

@tebogomaputla commented:

"That pat on your head... I'd give my entire life to experience one day of love from my parents."

@Lisa ntanta said:

"So precious man."

Dad, who still does his grown-up daughter’s hair, trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a lady with a perfect relationship with her father and made a video that got many people emotional online.

The father and daughter stood in a bathroom as the dad got busy straightening her hair out with a comb.

Many social media users who enjoyed watching the video wished they had a lovely father like hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News