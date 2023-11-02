One small child went viral after showing people that she mastered doing the finishing touches on her hair

The little kid was a viral hit as she paid attention to her edges to make her ponytail look as neat as possible

Online users were thoroughly impressed as they watched the little girl at work focusing on her hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A child became a viral hit when she decided to do her own hair. The little kid stood in front of the mirror and styled her hair as well as any adult could.

A TikTok video shows a 5-year-old girl doing her edges without help. Image: @007prudy

Source: TikTok

The adorable child received over 25,000 likes. Many people commented on the video, expressing their admiration for the child's skills.

Kid does her own edges

A small child expertly laid down her baby hairs. In the video by @007prudy, she patiently stood in front of a mirror, perfecting her hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below.

Child amazes with her skills

Many adults flooded the comments, admitting that they couldn't do their own hair as well as the child. The video received hundreds of comments from those impressed by the kid's edge-making skills.

KingSaahShabalala commented:

"It's time I get a daughter. This is so cute. She is a little independent woman."

Mwejapo KaYele added:

"Why is she embarrassing me like this? I can't lay edges."

IT’S_MIMIE commented:

"A baddie right here❤️."

blissofjoygifts added:

"Wow, my 5-year-old girl doesn't even know what edges are ."

Neli Lizani gushed:

"Upcoming baddie ❤️."

Ramathabathe jay admitted:

"I'm 34 and still not getting any directions."

DIY hairstyles have South Africans invested

Many people like to see how others can style their hair. One woman went viral after relaxing her own hair without removing her weave.

Video of 1-year-old getting full frontal wig installed

Briefly News previously reported that Netizens worldwide have reacted to a video of a baby with a full frontal wig installed.

The viral video on TikTok by @prettygoddes showed the tiny tot's hair transformation

TikTok users bashed the little girl's parents for glueing a wig on her fragile scalp. Many said it was dangerous and that wig would damage her hairline. Other people added that the baby didn't need any enhancements to make her look beautiful and that a bow or headband would have been enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News