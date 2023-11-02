A TikTok video of a toddler sister trying to feed her younger brother yoghurt has gone viral

The little girl is persistent in trying to feed her brother yoghurt, even though he's not interested

Many people are commenting on the video, saying that the siblings are adorable and that the little girl's determination is heartwarming

A little girl was persistent in trying to feed her brother yoghurt.

Source: TikTok

A video of two adorable toddlers sharing a cute interaction tugged at Mzansi people's heartstrings.

TikTok video shows sister trying to feed brother

The TikTok footage shared by @bohlaleandthato shows a little girl eating yoghurt as she tries to feed her younger brother. The little boy shows no interest in having some of the dairy snack as he turns his head away every time his sister tries to give him a spoonful.

Despite her numerous efforts, the girl eventually tells her mother that her brother, Thato, was making her sad because he didn't want to eat.

The little boy finally gave in and had two spoons of yoghurt. Watch the cute video below:

Little siblings had netizens amused

Many netizens were amused by the brother and sister and responded with endearing comments.

kay commented:

"Bohlale waka."

user7977485679719 said:

"The cutest children on TikTok."

Ms_Bu04 replied:

"Abuti Thato still not willing to move."

Malikah23 wrote:

"This is so cute, but please speak with Thato. Just take one spoon so she can be happy."

Cebile Sibiya replied:

"Your kids are so smart and cute, mommy. Thato already understands everything that is said to him."

Obsession wrote:

"Thato and Warabile."

Adorable Roodepoort toddler makes baby formula

In another article, Briefly News reported that videos of children curious about the world and exploring are always a hit on social media.

Recently, a cute kid was caught on camera whipping up baby formula all by himself. The video of the kiddo was shared on the TikTok account @motlhuditshiamiso and gathered 148,000 views.

Netizens watched in awe as the munchkin scooped the milk and mixed it with the water in his bottle. His precision skills are so on point like he has lots of experience.

Source: Briefly News