An adorable video of a toddler getting up no good went trended on South African TikTok timelines

The little girl was busted by her father covering her face and her infant's brother's face with bum cream

Her priceless reaction when she got caught in the act amused people who viewed the viral TikTok video

A toddler got caught playing with bum cream by her father. Image: @lubabalo1208/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Parenting is definitely a full-time job especially if the children are still very young and curious about the world around them.

Keeping a watchful eye on tiny tots 24/7 can be considered mission impossible by many.

One dad @lubabalo1208 posted a video on TikTok showing the mischief that his daughter got up to. The little girl was left alone in the bedroom with her baby brother and s he decided to moisturise their gorgeous faces with bum cream.

When her father entered the room she had a look of surprise which turned into a cheeky smile.

Mzansi TikTokkers comment on the toddler using bum cream as lotion

People loved the video and they said the two kids were very adorable. The toddler's facial expressions were the highlight of the clip for many.

@_tte.ffo posted:

"Good thing it’s not anything harmful. Imagine if it was a hair relaxer. Okare nka loma toddler."

@See_pow_se_two mentioned:

"The baby is just there enjoying the bond with the sister."

@Reatlilwe Malongane stated:

"The way she continued applying it, shows that she doesn't even regret it."

@soulful_queenza commented:

"That is the cutest smile ever."

@taku_sharon shared:

"That happened to my foundation once. On his legs and everything."

@thandobevmalinga wrote:

"Save the baby."

@jake_za added:

"They are both so adorable! I can't even be cross."

@yolanda_alliyah_xx said:

"A beautiful reminder not to have kids anytime soon."

Source: Briefly News