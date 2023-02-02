A stylish man wearing designer clothes from head to toe went viral for his impressive moves at groove

The man was taken by a song that was playing at the club and danced like nobody was watching

Mzansi TikTokkers said they loved his dance moves and could feel his infectious vibe through their phones

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A vibey man danced with his friends at a club in Mzansi. Image: @ajstyles7096/TikTok

Source: UGC

Men's personalities really shine through when they are partying with their friends. One gent held nothing back at groove and his happiness was on full display in a TikTok clip posted by @ajstyles7096.

He was the centre of attention at the club because of his vibrant dance moves and everyone paused to appreciate his energy.

A friend of the stylish gent joined him on the dance floor and they shook what their mamas gave them with absolute ease.

The video gathered over 240K views on TikTok within a day and could gain more engagement and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the TikTok video of the stylish gent dripping in designer wear dancing below:

Mzansi posts comments about the vibey man's impressive dance moves

SA people flooded the comments section, saying they enjoyed the guy's facial expressions.

@ok_noxxiiee said:

"Spitjo should just host a party somewhere and then we all can go just to watch him dance."

@fem.bambii wrote:

"Love him shem, mara leaving his drink unattended wasn’t a good idea."

@madamr84 posted:

"Happy soul, I watch his videos more than twice."

@mbalidube89 commented:

"It's the facial expression for me."

@dina_mkhulu added:

"I just want to be his friend, he is always happy shame."

@galesexy stated:

"What a happy soul, be careful of friends around you just, saying."

@lebogengmatsiela suggested:

"Bathong happiness ekana, re lokeleng."

@trettyolifant0 said:

"He made me download the song mara I love him, he does it so easily. "

Mzansi schoolboy dancing in class goes viral, video has South Africa applauding his lit skills

In another story, Briefly News reported that a school kid went viral for showing off his dance moves in the classroom. The video was a hit as people were in awe of his amazing dance moves.

The video on Facebook attracted a lot of attention as people were impressed by the kid's dance talent. Many people flooded the comments with compliments for the young man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News