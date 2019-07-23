University of Limpopo courses, online application 2023, requirements

The University of Limpopo was established in January 2005 after a merger between the former Medical University of Southern Africa and the University of the North. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the best South African universities. What are the current University of Limpopo courses, entry requirements, and application processes?

The University of Limpopo has numerous courses spread across various faculties, schools, and departments. These have varying entry requirements, often outlined in the institution's annual prospectus.

University of Limpopo courses

What courses does the University of Limpopo offer? Here is a look at the various University of Limpopo courses and requirements

Faculty of Humanities

Here are the certificate, diploma, degree, and postgraduate courses under the faculty of humanities.

Advanced Certificate in Adult Basic Education and Training (ACEABE)

Advanced Certificate in Education

Bachelor of Arts (Communication Studies)]

Bachelor of Arts (Contemporary English Language] Studies and Multilingual Studies)]

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Community Policing Management

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Corrections

Bachelor of Arts (Languages)]

Bachelor of Arts (Media Studies)]

Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed. Hons)

Bachelor of Education Senior Phase and FET (BEDSPF)

Bachelor of Information Studies

Bachelor of Psychology

Bachelor of Social Work

Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

Doctor of Philosophy in Community

Doctor of Philosophy in Corrections

Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology

Master of Arts in Community Policing

Master of Arts in Corrections

Master of Education

Master of Adult Education

Masters in Language and Communication

Master of Science and Mathematics Education

Post Graduate Certificate In Education

Postgraduate Diploma in Information Studies

Faculty of Science and Agriculture

Here is a look at the degree and master's courses under the faculty of science and agriculture.

Bachelor of Agricultural Management Honours

Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bachelor of Science in Geology

BSc (Environmental and Resource Studies)

BSc Honours in Aquaculture

Master of Agricultural Management

Master of Science in Aquaculture

MSc in Agriculture (a choice of 8 options)

Faculty of Management and Law

The faculty of management and law has three courses under its scope.

Bachelor of Arts in Administration Programs

Bachelor of Law (LLB)

LLM in Development Law

Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership

This is premised in the university of Limpopo Turfloop campus and offers the following courses.

Bachelor of Accountancy

Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy

Doctor of Commerce

Master of Business Administration

Master of Commerce in Accountancy

Master of Development

Master of Public Administration

Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy

Faculty of Health Sciences

There are six courses (departments) under the faculty of health sciences. Here is a quick look.

Health Promotion Unit

Human Nutrition

Medical Sciences

Nursing

Optometry

Pharmacy

Entry requirements

Here is a breakdown of the entry requirements for prospective students.

National Senior Certificate (NSC) with bachelor exemption

Life Orientation with an achievement level of at least three (3)

Four 20-credit subjects achieved with a minimum NSC achievement level of three (3) for diploma courses

Four 20-credit subjects were achieved with a minimum NSC achievement level of four (4) for degree courses

The necessary Admission Point Score (APS), as stipulated in the calendars of each faculty.

Matriculation Certificate

Students, who successfully completed Grade 12 before 2008, can apply for admission to the institution with the normal Grade 12 Senior Certificate with the full exemption by converting their grade symbols to an APS.

National Certificate

Students who have successfully completed a National Certificate Vocational NC(V) Level 4 qualification will require the following.

For degree programmes, have a National Certificate level 4, with four relevant vocational subjects at 70% and three fundamental subjects, including Life Orientation at 60%.

For diploma programs, have a National Certificate level 4, with three compulsory vocational subjects at 60% and three fundamental subjects, including Life Orientation at 50%.

University of Limpopo online application for 2023

Prospective students can apply online or download the application form for offline filling and submission (though applications are closed at the moment). How much is the University of Limpopo application fee? The University of Limpopo application fee for online applicants is R200 for South African residents and R750 for international applicants.

The paper-based application, on the other hand, is charged at R250 for South Africans and R370 for international students.

For online applications, the process is complete once one has filled out all the details, attached the necessary documents, and submitted the form,

For paper-based applications, the duly filled form should be sent to the address below. Keep in mind that the applicant must include the bank slip used to make the application process mentioned earlier.

The Registrar, Enrollment Management

University of Limpopo

Private Bag X1106, SOVENGA, 0727

Payment details

Here are the bank details to be used when making any university application fee payments.

Account name: University of Limpopo

University of Limpopo Bank name: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Branch name: Polokwane Square

Polokwane Square Branch code: 051001

051001 Account number: 030131405

030131405 Reference number: Applicant's ID number/Passport number

Is UL open for 2023 applications?

No, it is not. Applications for MBChB closed in July 2022, while those of other programs closed in September 2022.

How can I track my application?

Once your application form has been received, you will receive an acknowledgement. The letter will have login credentials you can use to track your admission status. The institution advises applicants to wait at least four weeks after their application submission before checking their admission status.

How much is the registration fee at the University of Limpopo for 2023?

An academic administration fee of R2,060 and a residence administration fee of R1,030 are debited to students' accounts at registration. International students pay an extra R5,700 as an international levy. These fees are payable annually. A student who chooses to cancel tuition, for whatever reason, must still pay the registration fees.

Does UL offer diploma courses?

Yes, it has a few postgraduate diploma courses.

University of Limpopo location and contact details

Here are the University of Limpopo contact details

Physical address: C/O R71 Tzaneen Road and University Street, Mankweng Township, Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa

C/O R71 Tzaneen Road and University Street, Mankweng Township, Polokwane, Limpopo Province, South Africa General enquiries: +27 (0) 15 268 9111

+27 (0) 15 268 9111 Enrolments : +27 (0) 15 – 268 – 3332 / 3833 / 2812 / 2435 / 3924 /3925/ 3276 / 4691/ 2788

: +27 (0) 15 – 268 – 3332 / 3833 / 2812 / 2435 / 3924 /3925/ 3276 / 4691/ 2788 Email: enrolment@ul.ac.za

There are numerous University of Limpopo courses that prospective students can choose from. These are spread across the different faculties, schools, and departments in the renowned university.

