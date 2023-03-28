What was C.C.H Pounder's husband, Boubacar Koné, cause of death?

Boubacar Koné was a Senegalese-American journalist, curator, museum owner, and philanthropist. He came into the limelight after marrying Guyanese-born American actress C.C.H Pounder in 1970. Koné, unfortunately, passed away in August 2016.

C.C.H Pounder is a renowned Hollywood actress with over 150 film and TV show credits. She is known for her roles in The X-Files (1994) as Agent Lucy, ER (1994 to 1997) as Dr Angela, The Shield (2002 to 2008) as Captain Claudette Wyms, Warehouse 13 (2009 to 2014) as Irene Frederic, and NCIS: New Orleans (2014 to 2021) as Dr Loretta. Her husband, Boubacar Koné, also had a successful career in Senegal and the United States, and the couple collaborated on several projects.

Boubacar Koné's profiles summary and bio

Boubacar Koné’s age and early life

Boubacar was born on 25th October 1942 in Senegal and passed away on 3rd August 2016 in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 73, two months before his 74th birthday. He was raised in a Muslim family in Senegal and studied at the Institute of International Journalism in Strasbourg, France.

Boubacar Koné's cause of death

C.C.H Pounder's husband died of natural causes. It is unclear if he was buried in the United States or his home country Senegal.

Boubacar Koné's spouse

Koné tied the knot with Guyanese-born American actress C.C.H Pounder in 1970 in a private ceremony. The couple were married for over four decades until Boubacar's demise in 2016.

Boubacar Koné's children

The Senegalese curator had three children, two daughters and a son. His daughter Nicole Kone was born in 1971, Libya Kone was born in 1973, while his son Matthew Kone was born in 1982. He was a grandfather of six grandkids: Elisa (1994), Michele (1999), Kelly (2002), Libya (2005), Enid (2007), and Matthew (2010). Boubacar and C.C.H Pounder's children are rarely seen in public despite having a famous mother.

Boubacar Koné's career

In 1993, the curator and his wife, actress C.C.H Pounder, founded the Musée Boribana, a contemporary art museum, in Dakar, Senegal. They later gifted the museum to Senegalese citizens in 2014. The couple also established the Pounder-Koné Art Space in Los Angeles, California.

Koné worked with the African Institute's first Festival Mondial des Arts Negress, organized in Dakar, Senegal, in 1966. He then relocated to Canada, where he worked with Queens University's Agnes Etherington Arts Center and later organized the first African-Caribbean Festival of Art in Montreal. He was a member of the Laboratoires in Dakar and the advisor for the Afriki Gallery in Los Angeles.

Boubacar Koné's net worth

C.C.H Pounder's husband had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. Meanwhile, the actress has a net worth of about $6 million in 2023 and earns approximately $50,000 per episode.

What is C.C.H Pounder doing now?

The Shield star continues to act in Hollywood. She is set to appear in the movies Rustin (2023) as Anna Arnold Hedgeman and Avatar 3 (2024) as Mo'at. She is also part of the upcoming HBO Max miniseries Full Circle cast.

Boubacar Koné had an all-rounded and successful life, careerwise and as a family man. He will forever be remembered for his valuable contribution to curatorial work in Senegal and Los Angeles.

