Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Jamar Jakes is an American celebrity son. He is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. Being the child of famous parents, Jamar grew up in the limelight. In the mid-2000s, the boy gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks but survived. What is he doing today?

T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world. He had humble beginnings working with a small church in West Virginia. Today, T.D. a owns Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. He also runs a successful family business alongside his wife and children.

Jamar Jakes' profiles summary and bio

Full name Jamar Jakes Date of birth 4th January 1979 Age 44 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not known Parents Pastor T.D. Jakes and Serita Jakes (married in 1981) Siblings Four, including Sarah, Jermaine, Cora, and Thomas Profession Business executive Known for Being the eldest son of renowned Bishop T.D. Jakes

Jamar Jakes' age

The celebrity son was born on 4th January 1979 in the United States. He is 44 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Jamar Jakes' parents

His father, T.D. Jakes, is the senior pastor of The Potter's House, an American non-denominational megachurch. He is also a film producer and has authored over 30 books. Jamar's mother, Serita, is also a published author known for The Princess Within (1999) and The Crossing: A Novel (2011). She is also a visionary and speaker and serves alongside her husband at The Potter's House. T.D.

How old is Mrs Jakes?

Serita was born on 19th August 1955 in Dallas, Texas, United States. She is 67 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Jamar Jakes' siblings

Who are Bishop T.D. Jakes' children? Jamar has four siblings: sisters Cora and Sarah and brothers Thomas and Jermaine Jakes. Sarah Jakes Roberts is an entrepreneur, media personality, and writer, and she is married to Toure Roberts. Cora Jakes Coleman is an author and preacher.

Jermaine helps in the family business and prefers to keep a low profile after being arrested in 2009 for indecent exposure. Jamar's younger brother Thomas Jakes Jr (born on 14th August 1994) is a media personality, and he married Larissa Piao in March 2020.

Who is the oldest of T.D. Jakes children?

Jamar is the eldest Jakes sibling. He was born in 1979 before T.D. and Serita made their union official.

Are Jamar and Jermaine Jakes twins?

The Jakes brothers are not twins, but they share the same birthday. Jamar was born on 4th January 1979, while Jermaine was born on 4th January 1980, exactly a year later.

Jamar Jakes' wife

T.D. Jakes' son Jamar Jakes likes to keep his personal life private. It is unclear if he is married, dating, or single.

What does Jamar Jakes do for a living?

Jamar is actively involved in the Jakes family business. He is the director of business development for T.D. Jakes Enterprise, which publishes T.D.'s books and produces his films. He has worked with the company since 2014. He previously served as the general manager for The Potter's House for about seven years.

Jamar Jakes' net worth

Jamar has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million in 2023. His main source of income is the Jakes family business. On the other hand, T.D., the family patriarch, has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023.

Jamar Jakes' heart attack

In December 2004, then-25-year-old Jamar suffered two heart attacks. His father, T.D., was in Nigeria and had to cancel his planned sermon to return to Dallas. Luckily, he recovered fully and was discharged from the hospital.

Where is Jamar Jakes now?

Jamar continues to work in his father's Dallas-based business, T.D. Jakes Enterprises. He rarely shares details of his personal life with the public.

Jamar Jakes is famous but has mastered the art of living away from the limelight. He has a close bond with his parents who have been with him since their humble beginning in ministry.

