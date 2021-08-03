TD Jakes net worth, age, children, wife, sermons, quotes, accused, worth

TD Jakes is undoubtedly one of the wealthiest and most influential evangelists of the 21st century. There is never a dull sermon at The Potter's House church since the vibrant preacher pours out wise words about spirituality with a strong voice and a firm tone. TD Jakes does not support same-sex marriage but respects their civil rights. He also advocates for abstinence.

TD Jakes is the founder of The Potter's House megachurch. Photo: @bishopjakes

Source: Instagram

Besides doing pastoral work, Dexter is a filmmaker, business mogul, and bestselling author. Singer Keri Hilson acts as Tiffanie Cooper in Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. She falls in love with an ex-convict a few days before her wedding. The film is part of Dexter's 7 Deadly series.

TD Jakes' profile summary

Full name: Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr.

Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. Famous as: TD Jakes

TD Jakes Date of birth: 9th June 1957

9th June 1957 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: South Charleston, West Virginia, USA

South Charleston, West Virginia, USA Hometown: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Age: 64 years

64 years Religion: Christian

Christian Career: Televangelist, bishop, author, entrepreneur and filmmaker

Televangelist, bishop, author, entrepreneur and filmmaker Ministry: T.D Jakes Ministries

T.D Jakes Ministries Church's name: The Potter's House

The Potter's House Type: Non-denominational

Non-denominational Location: Dallas, Texas, USA

Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Parents: Odith and Ernest Sr.

Odith and Ernest Sr. Siblings: 2

2 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Serita Ann Jakes

Serita Ann Jakes Maiden name: Serita Ann Jamison

Serita Ann Jamison Children: 5

5 Height: 6 feet 2 inches

6 feet 2 inches Weight: 80 kgs

80 kgs Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Twitter: @BishopJakes

@BishopJakes Instagram: bishopjakes

bishopjakes Facebook:

YouTube: T.D. Jakes

TD Jakes' biography

TD Jakes' age is 64 years, for he was born on 9th June 1957. People knew him as "the Bible boy" but doubted he could preach because of a slight lisp.

His DNA shows that his ancestors were from the Igbo community of Nigeria. Photo: @bishopjakes

Source: Instagram

Thomas Dexter's family

The preacher's father died of kidney failure in 1973. He is the youngest child of Odith (teacher) and Ernest Sr (businessman). They gave birth and raised Jakes in South Charleston, West Virginia, USA, with his two siblings.

His DNA traces his African ancestry to the Igbo of Nigeria. TD Jakes' wife is Serita Ann Jakes. They met when a church in Serita's neighbourhood invited him and got married in 1981.

Thomas Dexter's children are Sarah, Jermaine, Cora, Thomas Jakes Jr., and Jamar. He has grandchildren, and the entire family lives in Dallas.

Sarah sometimes preaches in her father's church. The mother of six is also the wife of author and pastor Touré Roberts. They got married in 2014.

What happened to TD Jakes' son?

The 29-year-old Jermaine Jakes was charged with indecent exposure at Kiest Park. According to the police's affidavit, Jermaine walked up to an undercover Dallas cop with unzipped pants on the night of 3rd January 2009. He made eye contact with the detective while touching himself inappropriately.

The televangelist and his wife started their church at a storefront with only ten members. Photo: @Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Dexter's career life

How did TD Jakes start his ministry? His first sermon was in 1976. Dexter was ordained in 1979 and established the Temple of Faith Church in Montgomery, West Virginia, in 1980. He also worked at Union Carbide.

Does TD Jakes have a degree?

In 1985, he graduated from Friends International Christian University with a degree in biblical studies. Dexter then earned a biblical studies masters degree and a doctorate in 1990 and 1995, respectively.

He became an ordained bishop in 1987 and ventured into televangelism in 1993. Dexter hosted a TV show on TBN before landing another deal on BET in 1994.

The preacher established TDJ Enterprises in 1995 to produce films and books. Dexter relocated his church and family to Dallas in 1996 under a new name, the Potter's House.

In 2014, Jakes gifted pastor Dewey Smith for serving at Greater Traveler's Rest Baptist Church for 35 years. Photo: @Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

In 2000, he was a keynote speaker at the National Council of Black Mayors' conference. CNN mentioned Dexter as America's Best Preacher in 2001.

In 2009, Dexter led the morning service before President Barack Obama's inauguration. Watch TD Jakes' sermons on YouTube, , and SermonsLove. There are hundreds of uplifting quotes from the preacher about faith, life, and more.

Thomas Dexter's books

Dexter's album A Wing and a Prayer won a Grammy award in 2003. The preacher has published over 30 books. Some of them are:

Why? Because You Are Anointed

Promises from God for Single Women

Loose That Man and Let Him Go!

TD Jakes' movies and TV shows

TD Jakes talk show was on OWN for only six months. Dexter hosted the Get Ready weekly TV and radio show from 1995 to 1996. The preacher also created Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. It is about Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins). Her half-sister tries to steal her life. In the 2018 Faith Under Fire, Antoinette Tuff (Toni Braxton) tries to stop a teen from firing a gun in school.

His daughter, Sara, and her husband are dedicated preachers. Photo: @Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Where can I watch TD Jakes 7 Deadly? Visit the Lifetime website or app. Dexter promises to do more films in future. His other films include:

Heaven Is for Real

Winnie Mandela

Faith Under Fire

How much is TD Jakes' net worth? His assets are worth $20 million. Does TD Jakes give charity? The TD Jakes Foundation in Dallas raised over $10 million in 2020.

What is TD Jakes accused of?

Tim Challies published an article about Dexter being a modalist, but the preacher refuted the allegations. Theological teachings consider modalism false teachings because they disregard what the Bible says about the Holy Trinity.

The scandals TD Jakes and his family faced in the past prove that no one is perfect. His sermons are informative and entertaining. The preacher drives the point home before leaving the pulpit.

READ ALSO: Robert Tilton: age, children, parents, contacts, YouTube, profile, worth

Briefly.co.za recently shared things you did not know about Robert Tilton. He would make $80 million per year from donations but look the other way and laugh at his followers.

The American televangelist lost many followers and wealth when a Dallas-based preacher and a journalist exposed him. Where are the two preachers now?

Source: Briefly.co.za