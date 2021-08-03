Robert Tilton: age, children, parents, contacts, YouTube, profile, worth

Robert Tilton's downfall is still fresh in the minds of millions of people. His televangelism ministry was one of the fastest-growing denominations worldwide in the 70s and 80s. Robert Tilton gained followers and fame from speaking in tongues, fake healing miracles, and exorcising demons. Unfortunately, Ole Anthony brought the preacher's prosperity ministry to its knees in November 1991.

Robert's program aired in 235 American television markets in the early 90s. Ole Anthony, a longtime critic of prosperity televangelists, could not stand his pretence. The full-time preacher was one of the wealthiest pastors of the decade. However, he would receive around $80 million per annum from his followers and mock them behind their backs.

Robert Tilton's profile summary

Full name: Robert Gibson Tilton

Robert Gibson Tilton Date of birth: 7th June 1946

7th June 1946 Zodiac sign: Gemini moon

Gemini moon Place of birth: McKinney, Texas, USA

McKinney, Texas, USA Hometown: California, USA

California, USA Age: 75 years

75 years Religion: Christian

Christian Career: Televangelist and author

Televangelist and author Denomination: Word of Faith Worldwide Church

Word of Faith Worldwide Church Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Current wife: Маrіа Rodriguez

Маrіа Rodriguez No. of marriages: 3

3 Children: 4

4 Parents: Margaret Ruth and Clyde Tilton

Margaret Ruth and Clyde Tilton Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Weight: 79 kgs

79 kgs Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Grey

Grey Net worth: $120 million

$120 million Facebook page: Robert Tilton

Robert Tilton Twitter: @roberttilton2

Robert Tilton's biography

Robert Tilton's parents, Margaret Ruth and Clyde Tilton, sent him to Cooke County Junior College. He later graduated from Texas Technological University. How old is Robert Tilton? Since the televangelist was born on 7th June 1946, Robert Tilton's age is 75 years. He was born and raised in McKinney, Texas, USA.

Robert Tilton's marriages and children

Tilton got saved in 1968, the same year he married Martha Phillips (Marter). In 1974, Robert and his family went on an evangelism road trip. Preaching on the roads of Texas and Oklahoma attracted enough congregation and publicity to start a church.

He divorced Martha in 1993 and married Lеіgh Vаlеntіnеѕ іn 1994. Three years later, the couple went separate ways, and Robert Tilton's wife now is Маrіа Rodriguez. They tied the knot in 2002. Robert Tilton's children are Amy, Marc, Jon, and Matt.

Robert Tilton's career life

In 1976, Robert and Martha Phillips settled in Dallas, where he established the Word of Faith Family Church in Farmers Branch. The small nondenominational charismatic church began airing its sermons on a local TV program called Daystar.

Travelling to Hawaii in 1981 enabled Tilton to expand his ministry beyond Dallas. Dallas banker Herman Beebe gave him a $1.3 million loan to transform Daystar into Success-N-Life. The Word of Faith Family Church became a megachurch of 8,000 members and uncountable virtual followers.

What happened to Robert Tilton?

Diane Sawyer, a media personality working for ABC News and Primetime Live, exposed the preacher financing his lavish lifestyle from his naive followers. He would pocket their donations and throw their prayer requests behind his Oklahoma-based bank.

However, Diane Sawyer does not deserve all the credit because Ole Anthony was the one who exposed the skeletons in Tilton's closet. The founder of the East Dallas homeless ministry spearheaded the entire investigation.

Robert sued Antony and bashed him in the media. Unfortunately, all the brilliant PR tactics he used neither saved his reputation nor his Farmers Branch megachurch and Success-N-Life program from being shut down.

The IRS was on his neck because his church's bank evaded payroll taxes. The preacher eventually paid the $300,000 IRS debt after several court summons. Some donors also sued him for fraud. For instance, Vivian Elliott won a $1.5 million lawsuit in 1994. His churches' prestigious Lexington Academy was dissolved in 1998.

Where is Robert Tilton now?

Ole Anthony remained in East Dallas preaching to the poor and supporting them through his Trinity Foundation. Antony's house was more than 100 years old, and he almost died of an infection years ago.

In his old age, the man was interested in nothing else but God. Doctors diagnosed him with cancer in 2017, and he died on 16th April 2021 at the age of 82. His memorial service was held on 1st May in Dallas.

Robert Tilton's net worth is $120 million, but life has never been rosy after the scandal. The preacher tried to revive his glory and ministry in Florida, but more people distanced themselves from it.

Robert Tilton relocated from Miami to his mansion in California, where he leads a small congregation. People attend his sermons in the Marriott hotel's small conference room, right outside California. He still requests donations through Facebook.

His church's official website does not provide Robert Tilton's phone number. Nevertheless, it provides you with a postal address, a prayer request form, and multiple channels for sending your donations. Listen to his live sermons on the website or tune into the Success-N-Life program on The Word Network TV.

There are lots of Robert Tilton's YouTube videos criticizing his past. For instance, artist Pogo made fun of him by creating a viral song remix of Robert's clips. As an author, the televangelist has written several copies. Some of Robert Tilton's books include:

Faith on Trial

The Power to Create Wealth

You shall eat the riches of the gentiles: Isaiah 61:6 (NKJV)

Robert Tilton might still be wealthy but struggling to win the world's trust. While some people still feel spiritually elevated by his sermons, masses believe a leopard never changes its spots.

