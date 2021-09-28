Chumlee: age, wife, candy store, scandal, weight loss, what happened to him?

Some people are privileged to have an enjoyable job, especially one that puts them in front of a camera to achieve idol-like popularity. Chumlee belongs to this group of employees, and he has made the most of the opportunities.

Austin "Chumlee" Russell attends the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation's ninth annual Fashion for Autism gala in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Chumlee is an American reality television show star and a businessman. He is popular for his constant role in History Channel’s reality television series Pawn Star. Interestingly, the star has appeared in the series since its debut episode in 2009. Discover other facts, including Chumlee's scandal and marriage, below.

Early life

The star, Chumlee, who appeared in reality shows like iCarly and Pawn Stars, was born on the 8th of September, 1982. He was born and raised in Henderson, Nevada, United States. Chumlee's age is currently 39 years. However, not much is known about his parents.

He was nicknamed Chumlee by his father because of the amount of flesh on his face and chin. The name was adapted from a character in an animated series known as Chumley.

Chumlee's siblings are two, and he is the eldest. His younger brother and sister are Sage Russell and Terra Russell, respectively. He celebrated Sage's graduation from high school because the boy was the first graduate in the Russell family.

Austin Russell's arrival at the eighth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Career

Chumlee had a childhood friend, Corey Harrison, whose father and grandfather had a large Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. He gained employment at the Pawn Shop when he came of age. Corey's father, Rick Harrison, allowed him to attend to customers.

Five years into his working experience, Rick Harrison struck a deal with History Channel, and this was how the reality television series, Pawn Stars, started. The series explored the day to day life of employees and their customers within and outside the store.

At first, Chumlee played minor roles and was the butt of the series' jokes because of his appearance and the assumption that he was not intelligent. However, his roles were expanded as the series grew popular.

What happened to Chumlee?

The easygoing actor appeared to be living a life devoid of lawlessness, but this opinion must have changed after the raid on his house in 2016. The police raided Chumlee's house because of sexual assault levelled against him. However, the discoveries made were alarming.

Controlled substances like Xanax, Methamphetamine, marijuana, and traces of what could be cocaine were found in his residence. The police also discovered 12 different firearms in his home, including revolvers, shotguns, and rifles, four of which were registered in his name.

He was arrested on the 9th of March the same year but released on bail the next day after paying around $62,000. More so, he was arraigned in court on the 11th of March, 2016, on several felony charges that included illegal possession of firearms and drugs. Chumlee pleaded guilty and got three years of probation with a mandatory counselling session.

How did Chumlee lose weight?

The actor went on a weight loss journey after his biological father passed away due to pancreatic cancer. He was on a strict diet that included doing away with processed food, drinking plenty of fruit juice, and eating loads of vegetables. The businessman also visited the gym six times a week.

Chumlee's weight loss experience included gastric surgery to remove his belly fat. This was inspired by his friend Corey Harrison, who had done the same some years back.

Austin Russell at the opening of Murray the Magician at the Laugh Factory inside the Tropicana Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Is Chumlee married?

Yes, he is. So, who is Chumlee Pawn Stars' wife? He met his wife, Olivia Rademann, while going through the 2016 scandal. Three years later, they wedded in Hawaii.

However, rumours have it that there is a bit of trouble between Chumlee's wife Olivia Rademann and himself. This was triggered by Chumlee’s decision to delete their pictures together on his Instagram page. The reason for these actions are unknown, and the rumours are unfounded.

Net worth

Chumlee's net worth is an estimated $5 million. He makes this fortune from his acting career in the Pawn Star reality show, where he is paid $25,000 for every episode he appears.

Chumlee's candy store

The actor also started a merchandise store where he sells different things that interests him. In addition, he established a candy shop in 2017 to increase his sources of revenue.

His brother, Sage Russell, is responsible for the smooth running of the Chumlee candy store. At some point, Chumlee sold almost half of his shares at the Pawn Shop to Rick Harrison to meet the needs of his increasing customers’ demands.

Coin

Chumlee's coin is part of the merchandise that you can find in the actor’s store. Thanks to his fame from playing Chumlee in Pawn Stars, he is making good cash from his businesses.

Chumlee has proven that he is not the village idiot he was assumed to be with his impressive net worth accompanied by a string of lucrative business and a determination to live a healthy life. The television star enjoys playing video games and collecting sneakers; he owns over 200 shoe pairs.

