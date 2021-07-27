Zari Hassan: age, children, spouse, career, house, net worth, profiles

Zari Hassan is one of East Africa's top singers, entrepreneurs, and socialites. She started her journey as a singer as early as her primary school days. Nevertheless, her failed relationships have been a concern to many of her fans. When she broke up with a mysterious man in her life, whom she called King Bae, she claimed that she could not cope with some of the things she saw.

Zari Hassan, also known as Zari the Boss Lady, is a Ugandan musician, influencer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She currently lives in and runs her business from South Africa. Find out more about her life, career, and net worth below.

Profile summary

Full name: Zarinah Hassan

Nickname: Zari Hassan and Zari The Boss Lady

Date of birth: 23rd of September, 1980

Place of birth: Jinja, Uganda

Age: 40 years old

Nationality: Ugandan

Children: Five

Occupation: Singer, entrepreneur, and influencer

Zari Hassan's parents: Nasur Hassan and the late Halima Hassan

Siblings: Four

Relationship status: Single

Net worth: $8 million

Instagram account: @zarithebosslady

Background information

Zarinah was born in Uganda to Nasur and Halima Hassan. Unfortunately, she lost her mother to heart failure in 2017. She grew up alongside her four siblings: Zuleha, Abdul Karim, Zara, and Asha Hassan. Her heritage is quite complex; her paternal grandmother is from Burundi, her maternal grandfather is from India, while her maternal grandmother is from Uganda.

How old is Zari Hassan? Zari Hassan's age is 40 years. She was born on the 23rd of September, 1980, in her hometown Jinja, Uganda.

Education

After her primary education, she was admitted to Jinja Girls High School for her secondary education. Then, she travelled to London, where she completed her diploma programme in Cosmetology for two years.

What does Zari Hassan do for a living?

Zari is a musician and businesswoman. She started singing when she was very young. In addition, she performed in her primary days, partook in community competitions, and even joined the dance, drama and music groups during her high school days. However, the businesswoman took a break after travelling to London to continue her studies.

Zari Hassan's latest photos online shows that the celebrity is enjoying the better side of life, despite the failed relationships.

Source: Instagram

After completing her diploma programme, she initially returned to her home country before relocating to South Africa, where she recorded her first song, Oli Wange. Luckily for her, the song was nominated for the Africa Channel O awards as the Best East African Video of the Year. She won the Social Media award in the 2020 One Africa Awards.

Relationships and children

Who is Zari dating? She is currently single as her affair with Dark Stallion ended prematurely. But then, needful to state is that Zari Hassan's first husband was Ivan Semwanga, a Ugandan-born South African socialite. While their marriage lasted, they were blessed with three sons: Didy, Quincy, and Pinto. When she walked away from the marriage, she said the 12-year-old marriage was toxic and abusive.

In 2014, she hooked up with a Ugandan basketball player, Farouk Sempala, though they broke up a few weeks later. Zari Hassan also dated Diamond Platinumz, seven years younger than her, and their relationship was blessed with two children before the couple yet again broke up. When she announced to her followers on social media, she claimed it was due to "constant" infidelity. In the post she shared online, she said:

There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised.

Some of Zari’s fans do wonder, "Who is King Bae?" King Bae is Zari's mysterious man, whom she dated and even married in a private wedding. But, unfortunately, their relationship did not last long before she left him. Nevertheless, she refused to let the public know the reasons why she left, despite several rumours on social media.

Hassan recorded her first song, Oli Wange, which was nominated for the Africa Channel O awards.

Source: Instagram

In total, Zari Hassan gave birth to five children; four sons and one daughter. Zari Hassan's sons' names are Pinto, Quincy, Diddy, and Prince, and as you almost can assume, Zari Hassan's first child is Pinto. Her only daughter is Latifah. Moreover, Pinto is an avid basketball player, though he intends to be a rapper, and the beautiful things is that Zari Hassan's sons' photos are plenty online.

Net worth and assets

According to Information Cradle, Zari Hassan's net worth is estimated at $8.8 million, which places her among the richest women in East Africa. Nevertheless, there are unverified information that Ivan Semwanga, her first husband, before his death, willed everything he owned to go to Zari as his three kids' mother.

If that is so, we can only imagine different Zari Hassan's houses in Uganda and South Africa. At the same time, Zari Hassan's cars comprise Black Mercedes Benz E250, Audi Q, Range Rover Evoque and Bentley. She got the Range Rover Evoque in 2018, while Diamond Platnumz helped her buy the Bentley.

Zari Hassan's news today

Zari Hassan has confirmed that Diamond Platinumz, her baby daddy, is back in her life only to provide for the two children they had together after being absent for more than two years.

Zari Hassan's wealth comes from different sources like her real estate company, Brooklyn schools in South Africa, and a five-star hotel in Kampala. Although her relationships and love affair might seem controversial, Zari Hassan has managed to raise her kids and manage her business and career well enough.

