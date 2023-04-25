Global site navigation

Erykah Badu's kids and her baby daddies: Everything we know about them
by  Ruth Gitonga

Erica Abi Wright, professionally known as Erykah Badu, is an American singer, record producer and actress. She rose to stardom in the late 1990s when her debut album placed her at the forefront of the Neo Soul movement. This earned Badu the honorific nickname Queen of Neo Soul by music critics. Due to her popularity, her personal life and family are subject to public scrutiny. "Who are Erykah Badu's kids?" This is a question that most of her fans keep on asking.

Erykah Badu and her baby daddies. Photo: Andy Sheppard, Johnny Nunez, Glenn James, Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images (modified by author)
Erykah Badu is the mother of three children born to renowned American rappers. For this reason, she made headlines, with many criticizing her for having different baby daddies. However, unlike the typical baby mama, baby daddy drama prevalent in the entertainment industry, Badu has fantastic relationships with her kids' fathers.

Erykah Badu's profile summary and bio

Full nameErica Abi Wright
Famous asErykah Badu
GenderFemale
Date of birth26 February 1971
Age52 years old (2023)
Zodiac signPisces
BirthplaceDallas, Texas, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
EducationBooker T. Washington School, Grambling State University
Height in feet5'1"
Height in centimetres152
Weight in kilograms45
Weight in pounds99
Body measurements in inches30-26-34
Shoe size8 (US)
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ChildrenSeven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford
ParentsKolleen Maria and William Wright Jr.
SiblingsEevin and Nayrok Wright
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, record producer and actress
Net worth$10 million
How old is Erykah Badu?

Erykah Badu (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 26 February 1971 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Erykah Badu's husband

Is Erykah Badu married? The on-screen star is not married. However, she has dated prominent figures, including:

  • Andre 3000 (1995-1999)
  • Common (2000-2002)
  • The D.O.C. (2003-2004)
  • Jay Electronica (2004-2009)
  • Carl Jones (2013-2018)

Erykah Badu's children

How many kids does Erykah Badu have? The renowned singer has three children, a son and two daughters. Despite having different fathers, the three share a close sibling bond. Here are interesting facts to uncover about them.

1. Seven Sirius Benjamin

Seven Sirius Benjamin was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. Photo: @cultureclt_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Sirius is Erykah's eldest child with American rapper, singer, actor and record producer Andre Lauren Benjamin. He was born on 18 November 1997 and is 26 years old as of 2023.

2. Puma Sabti Curry
Puma is a social media personality commanding a massive online following. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Puma (aged 19 as of 2023) was born on 5 July 2004 to Erykah and Tracy Lynn Curry, better known as The D.O.C. Her father, a talented rapper, was a member of the hip-hop group Fila Fresh Crew.

3. Mars Merkaba Thedford

The 14-year-old is still in school and has yet to begin her professional journey. Photo: Leon Bennett
Mars, Erykah Badu's youngest child, was born on 1 February 2009. Jay Electronica, her father, is an American rapper who doubles as a producer.

Erykah Badu's net worth

The mother of three boasts a successful career as an actress, singer, songwriter and record producer. Her net worth is estimated at $10 million in 2023.

Erykah Badu's kids were all born to different dads. Despite the peculiarities of her kid's births, Erykah and her baby daddies co-parent and remain friends. They often commune at her home for the holidays for some quality family time.

