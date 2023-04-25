Erykah Badu's kids and her baby daddies: Everything we know about them
Erica Abi Wright, professionally known as Erykah Badu, is an American singer, record producer and actress. She rose to stardom in the late 1990s when her debut album placed her at the forefront of the Neo Soul movement. This earned Badu the honorific nickname Queen of Neo Soul by music critics. Due to her popularity, her personal life and family are subject to public scrutiny. "Who are Erykah Badu's kids?" This is a question that most of her fans keep on asking.
Erykah Badu is the mother of three children born to renowned American rappers. For this reason, she made headlines, with many criticizing her for having different baby daddies. However, unlike the typical baby mama, baby daddy drama prevalent in the entertainment industry, Badu has fantastic relationships with her kids' fathers.
Erykah Badu's profile summary and bio
Full name
Erica Abi Wright
|Famous as
|Erykah Badu
|Gender
|Female
Date of birth
26 February 1971
|Age
|52 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Booker T. Washington School, Grambling State University
|Height in feet
|5'1"
|Height in centimetres
|152
|Weight in kilograms
|45
|Weight in pounds
|99
|Body measurements in inches
|30-26-34
|Shoe size
|8 (US)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
Children
Seven Sirius Benjamin, Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford
|Parents
|Kolleen Maria and William Wright Jr.
|Siblings
|Eevin and Nayrok Wright
Profession
Singer, songwriter, record producer and actress
Net worth
$10 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitterFacebook
How old is Erykah Badu?
Erykah Badu (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 26 February 1971 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
Erykah Badu's husband
Is Erykah Badu married? The on-screen star is not married. However, she has dated prominent figures, including:
- Andre 3000 (1995-1999)
- Common (2000-2002)
- The D.O.C. (2003-2004)
- Jay Electronica (2004-2009)
- Carl Jones (2013-2018)
Erykah Badu's children
How many kids does Erykah Badu have? The renowned singer has three children, a son and two daughters. Despite having different fathers, the three share a close sibling bond. Here are interesting facts to uncover about them.
1. Seven Sirius Benjamin
Sirius is Erykah's eldest child with American rapper, singer, actor and record producer Andre Lauren Benjamin. He was born on 18 November 1997 and is 26 years old as of 2023.
2. Puma Sabti Curry
Puma (aged 19 as of 2023) was born on 5 July 2004 to Erykah and Tracy Lynn Curry, better known as The D.O.C. Her father, a talented rapper, was a member of the hip-hop group Fila Fresh Crew.
3. Mars Merkaba Thedford
Mars, Erykah Badu's youngest child, was born on 1 February 2009. Jay Electronica, her father, is an American rapper who doubles as a producer.
Erykah Badu's net worth
The mother of three boasts a successful career as an actress, singer, songwriter and record producer. Her net worth is estimated at $10 million in 2023.
Erykah Badu's kids were all born to different dads. Despite the peculiarities of her kid's births, Erykah and her baby daddies co-parent and remain friends. They often commune at her home for the holidays for some quality family time.
