Being a celebrity often comes with losing your privacy as the camera is continuously rolling on your life. Fans and haters constantly want to know what is going on in your life, even when the information they want to get is sensitive. Most celebrities, for example, would like to keep the identities of their loved ones away from the limelight, but this has been nearly impossible. This has been the case with Seven Sirius Benjamin.

Recording artist, Andre 3000 Benjamin (L), and his son, Seven Benjamin, attend the VIBE Music Festival at the Georgia Dome on June 11, 2005 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Ray Tamarra

Source: Getty Images

Who is Seven Sirius Benjamin? He is a 24-year-old American man known as the son of hip-hop legend Andre 3000 and famous songwriter Erykah Badu. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Seven Sirius Benjamin's profiles

Full name Seven Sirius Benjamin Gender Male Date of birth 18th of November 1997 Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Seven Sirius Benjamin's age 24 (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet and 11 inches (180 centimetres) Language English Mother Erica Abi Wright Badu Father André Lauren Benjamin/ Andre 3000 Siblings Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford Maternal grandparents Kolleen Maria Gipson and William Wright Jr. Paternal grandparents Sharon Benjamin Hodo and Lawrence Walker

Seven Sirius Benjamin's biography

How old is Seven Sirius Benjamin? He was born on the 18th of November 1997, In Dallas, Texas, United States. He is 24 years old but will turn 25 in November of this year. His nationality is American, and his star sign is Scorpio.

Not much is known about Seven Sirius Benjamin's educational background, but he went to elementary and high school in Dallas, Texas. According to a post by his mother on Instagram, Benjamin currently studies Botany in an unknown college.

Who are Seven Sirius Benjamin's parents?

Erykah Badu attends Paramount Pictures' "What Men Want" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Did Erykah Badu have a baby with Andre 3000? The 24-year-old was born to André 3000 and Erykah Badu. Andre 3000, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor from the United States. He is most recognized for being a member of the southern hip-hop group Outkast with Big Boi.

On the other hand, Erykah is an American actress, singer, and record producer. In the 1990s and 2000s, along with musicians like D'Angelo and Maxwell, Badu became linked with the neo-soul style. She was influenced by R&B, 1970s soul, and 1980s hip hop.

Who does Andre 3000 have a kid with?

The legendary rapper has only one son with Erykah. Erykah, however, has other children by two other men. The first is Puma Sabti Curry, born in July 2004, whom she had with The D.O.C., an American rapper, and her second is Mars Merkaba Thedford, born in 2009, with Jay Electronica, also a rapper and record producer.

Are Erykah Badu and Andre 3000 still together?

Eryka and Andre had one of the most famous love affairs in the 90s HipHop. The pair met in 1995 at a club and instantly hit it off. She would later get pregnant by him in 1997. But in 1999, their romance came to an end.

In an interview on Rolling Stone, Eryca revealed that she and Andre were still close.

I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I'm a super big fan of him. I'm assuming he's also a fan of my music. We're really close.

Is Ms Jackson about Erykah Badu?

Andre 3000 attends the Disney/ABC 2016 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

For the first time since the song's debut 16 years ago, Erykah Badu discussed how her mother felt about Outkast's Ms. Jackson. After Andre 3000 and Badu parted up following the birth of their son Seven, a song called Ms. Jackson, taken from their Stankonia album, was composed about Badu's mother.

Ms. Jackson is a song released in 2000 by Outkast. The track went ahead to win the BET Award for Video of the Year. To this day it is an extremely popular song.

Seven Sirius Benjamin's height and weight

He stands at 5 feet and 11 inches or 180 centimetres, and information about his weight remains unknown. His hair is black, and his eyes are dark brown.

How much is Seven Sirius Benjamin's net worth?

There is not much information about Seven's career or wealth. His parents, however, have made a fortune from music. According to sources, his father, Andre, has an estimated net worth of $35 million and his mother, Erykah, has a worth of $10 million.

Seven Sirius Benjamin continues maintaining a low profile away from the spotlight. His parents have, however, posted about him on social media. The young boy has a bright future ahead of him.

