Woody McClain is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. He is best known for his role as superstar Bobby Brown in BET's The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story miniseries. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts regarding his success story.

Woody McClain is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

When Woody moved to Los Angeles in 2012, and he was able to get a huge following on Vine and other social media platforms. His comedic skits caught the attention of comedian Kevin Hart, who signed him to his production company in 2015. The comedian has never looked back since then and is currently one of the highest-rising comedians and actors in the business.

Woody McClain’s profiles summary and bio

Woody McClain’s real name Edward Woody McClain Other names Woody the Great Date of birth 14th May 1989 Age 33 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Charleston, South Carolina, United States Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) Gender Male Relationship status Not known Education Florida A&M University Profession Dancer, actor, comedian Social media profiles Instagram Facebook YouTube Twitter TikTok

Woody McClain’s age and early life

How old is Woody McClain now? The dancer was born on 14th May 1989 in Charleston, South Carolina, and is 33 years old as of 2022. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and enrolled at the Florida A&M University in 2008. He later dropped out of school and decided to relocate to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue a dancing career.

Woody McClain’s girlfriend

The actor rarely displays his dating life in public. In a previous interview with BETNetworks, McClain revealed that he is focused on his career and has no time for relationships.

Woody McClain’s career

McClain (left) plays the role of Bobby Brown (right) in The Bobby Brown Story. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

After moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Woody gained popularity on social media for his comedic content as he pursued his dream of becoming a successful professional dancer. He was able to work as a backup dancer for some of the biggest artists in the game, including Fifth Harmony and Chris Brown.

In December 2015, he signed with HartBeat Digital, a production company founded by comedian Kevin Hart and got a platform to create comic content. The renowned American comedian noticed Woody after his version of Hart’s skit, Permission to Cuss, went viral on YouTube. He later played the role of Hart on the comedian’s streaming video service, Laugh Out Loud, and was the executive producer of the Stories with Kev series.

As an actor, McClain got his big break in 2017 when he landed the role of R&B and pop star Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story and later reprised the role in BET’s The Bobby Brown Story. In 2020, he landed the role of Cane Tejada, Monet’s (played by singer Mary J. Blige) loyal son and right-hand-man in Power Book II: Ghost.

What else has Woody McClain played in?

After finding success on social media, the comedian is slowly carving his way into the acting industry. Woody McClain’s movies and TV shows include:

Project Year Role Power Book II: Ghost 2020 to 2022 Cane Tejada The Harder They Fall 2021 Glyde Grimes The Death of a Telemarketer 2020 Barry Canal Street 2019 MayMay All the Way with You 2018 Boris Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G 2018 Jimmy ‘Henchman’ Rosemund BET’s The Bobby Brown Story 2018 Bobby Brown BET’s The New Edition Story 2017 Bobby Brown Tales 2017 Slim Training Day 2017 Raw Dogg

Woody McClain’s social media

The comedian gained popularity for posting funny content on his various social media platforms. He started on the now-defunct Vine and then moved to YouTube, where he has over 164,000 subscribers. Woody McClain’s TikTok has over 542,000 followers, while his Facebook has more than 1.2 million followers. The actor’s Twitter account has over 129,400 followers, and his Instagram has more than 1.8 million followers as of July 2022.

Woody McClain’s net worth

Woody has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2022. His acting and comedic career have been rising since his debut in 2017.

Woody McClain’s height

The comedian stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) and has dark brown eyes and black hair. He often keeps his hair short and wears studs on his ears.

McClain was discovered by comedian Kevin Hart. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

How did Woody McClain get famous?

The comedian was noticed when he started uploading comedic content on Vine. His popularity grew, and he moved to other social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Comedian Kevin Hart was impressed by his comedic skits and signed him to his production company, HartBeat Digital, in 2015.

Where is Woody Mccain from?

The actor was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and was raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2012 to make his dream of becoming a professional dancer a reality.

Woody McClain has a natural ability to make people laugh, and his talent continues to propel him to comedic and acting success. He is among the many rising superstars who knew what they wanted and went for it.

