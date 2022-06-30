Global site navigation

Who is Woody McClain? Age, real name, height, movies, and TV shows, profiles, worth
by  Eunice Njoki

Woody McClain is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. He is best known for his role as superstar Bobby Brown in BET's The Bobby Brown Story and The New Edition Story miniseries. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts regarding his success story.

American actor
Woody McClain is an American actor, comedian, and dancer. Photo: John Lamparski
Source: Getty Images

When Woody moved to Los Angeles in 2012, and he was able to get a huge following on Vine and other social media platforms. His comedic skits caught the attention of comedian Kevin Hart, who signed him to his production company in 2015. The comedian has never looked back since then and is currently one of the highest-rising comedians and actors in the business.

Woody McClain’s profiles summary and bio

Woody McClain’s real nameEdward Woody McClain
Other namesWoody the Great
Date of birth14th May 1989
Age33 years in 2022
Birth signTaurus
Place of birthCharleston, South Carolina, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfro-American
Height6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m)
GenderMale
Relationship statusNot known
EducationFlorida A&M University
ProfessionDancer, actor, comedian
Social media profilesInstagramFacebookYouTubeTwitterTikTok

Woody McClain’s age and early life

How old is Woody McClain now? The dancer was born on 14th May 1989 in Charleston, South Carolina, and is 33 years old as of 2022. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and enrolled at the Florida A&M University in 2008. He later dropped out of school and decided to relocate to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue a dancing career.

Woody McClain’s girlfriend

The actor rarely displays his dating life in public. In a previous interview with BETNetworks, McClain revealed that he is focused on his career and has no time for relationships.

Woody McClain’s career

Woody and pop star Bobby Brown
McClain (left) plays the role of Bobby Brown (right) in The Bobby Brown Story. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

After moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Woody gained popularity on social media for his comedic content as he pursued his dream of becoming a successful professional dancer. He was able to work as a backup dancer for some of the biggest artists in the game, including Fifth Harmony and Chris Brown.

In December 2015, he signed with HartBeat Digital, a production company founded by comedian Kevin Hart and got a platform to create comic content. The renowned American comedian noticed Woody after his version of Hart’s skit, Permission to Cuss, went viral on YouTube. He later played the role of Hart on the comedian’s streaming video service, Laugh Out Loud, and was the executive producer of the Stories with Kev series.

As an actor, McClain got his big break in 2017 when he landed the role of R&B and pop star Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story and later reprised the role in BET’s The Bobby Brown Story. In 2020, he landed the role of Cane Tejada, Monet’s (played by singer Mary J. Blige) loyal son and right-hand-man in Power Book II: Ghost.

What else has Woody McClain played in?

After finding success on social media, the comedian is slowly carving his way into the acting industry. Woody McClain’s movies and TV shows include:

ProjectYearRole
Power Book II: Ghost2020 to 2022Cane Tejada
The Harder They Fall2021Glyde Grimes
The Death of a Telemarketer2020Barry
Canal Street2019MayMay
All the Way with You2018Boris
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G2018Jimmy ‘Henchman’ Rosemund
BET’s The Bobby Brown Story2018Bobby Brown
BET’s The New Edition Story2017Bobby Brown
Tales2017Slim
Training Day2017Raw Dogg

Woody McClain’s social media

The comedian gained popularity for posting funny content on his various social media platforms. He started on the now-defunct Vine and then moved to YouTube, where he has over 164,000 subscribers. Woody McClain’s TikTok has over 542,000 followers, while his Facebook has more than 1.2 million followers. The actor’s Twitter account has over 129,400 followers, and his Instagram has more than 1.8 million followers as of July 2022.

Woody McClain’s net worth

Woody has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2022. His acting and comedic career have been rising since his debut in 2017.

Woody McClain’s height

The comedian stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m) and has dark brown eyes and black hair. He often keeps his hair short and wears studs on his ears.

Power Book actor
McClain was discovered by comedian Kevin Hart. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images

How did Woody McClain get famous?

The comedian was noticed when he started uploading comedic content on Vine. His popularity grew, and he moved to other social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Comedian Kevin Hart was impressed by his comedic skits and signed him to his production company, HartBeat Digital, in 2015.

Where is Woody Mccain from?

The actor was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and was raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He relocated to Los Angeles in 2012 to make his dream of becoming a professional dancer a reality.

Woody McClain has a natural ability to make people laugh, and his talent continues to propel him to comedic and acting success. He is among the many rising superstars who knew what they wanted and went for it.

