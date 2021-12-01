Cheryl Burke is a professional American dancer best known for appearing on ABC’s TV game show, Dancing with the Stars. She is the only dancer on the show to win two consecutive times, once with 98 degrees’ Drew Lachey and then with footballer Emmitt Smith. Cheryl was also the first female professional to be crowned DWTS champion. This article takes a deeper look into her career, personal life, and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cheryl Burke is a two-time Dancing with the Stars champion. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Dance has been a part of Cheryl’s life since she was a toddler. For more than 30 years, the art has modelled her into a world champion, whose confidence in ballrooms and international stages has become an inspiration to many.

Cheryl Burke’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke Date of birth: 3rd May 1984

3rd May 1984 Cheryl Burke’s age: 37 years in 2021

37 years in 2021 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Cheryl Burke’s nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m)

5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Matthew Lawrence (since 2019)

Matthew Lawrence (since 2019) Cheryl Burke’s parents: Sherri and Stephen Louis Burke

Sherri and Stephen Louis Burke Siblings: Nicole Wolf, Mandy Wolf, and Ina Burke

Nicole Wolf, Mandy Wolf, and Ina Burke Education: Menlo-Atherton High School

Menlo-Atherton High School Profession: Dancer, entrepreneur, actor

Dancer, entrepreneur, actor Years active: 1988 to date

1988 to date Known for: Dancing in ABC’s DWTS

Dancing in ABC’s DWTS Instagram: @cherylburke

@cherylburke Twitter: @CherylBuke

@CherylBuke YouTube: Cheryle Burke

Cheryle Burke TikTok: @cherylburkeofficial

@cherylburkeofficial Autobiography: Dancing Lessons

Dancing Lessons Net worth: Approximately $450,000

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and family

A young Cheryl and her father. Photo: @cherylburke

Source: Instagram

The pro dancer was born on 3rd May 1984 in Atherton, California and is 37 years old in 2021. Her parents Sherri and Stephen separated when she was two. Her mom got married to Bob Wolf in 1993 and had two kids, Nicole and Mandy.

She stayed with her stepfamily and only reconnected with her dad in 2012. Stephen had another daughter called Ina, who only connected with Cheryl after his passing in March 2018.

Her family was made up of recreational dancers who influenced her passion for art. At four years old, she started going for ballet classes and later transitioned to ballroom dancing. She is an alumnus of Menlo-Atherton High School.

Who is Cheryl Burke’s husband?

The DWTS dancer is married to actor Matthew Lawrence since 2019. Photo: @Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

The dancer tied the knot with actor Matthew Lawrence in 2019. The couple met in 2007 but went their separate ways after about a year due to Cheryl’s alcohol addiction. In 2017, they found their way back to each other and were engaged in 2018 on her 34th birthday, 3rd May. Their reunion influenced her decision to start living a sober life.

Cheryle Burke’s wedding was held on 23rd May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California. The event was a magical affair as the bride rocked in a custom Romona Keveza gown and Gianvito Rossi heels, and the groom put on a tux by Garo Ashikian of Onik Design.

Is Cheryl Burke still married? Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are a happy couple, and their union is still going strong more than two years later.

Cheryl Burke’s career

Burke became a famous professional dancer after her appearance on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She joined the television game show in its 2nd season and has been a regular feature in 23 seasons.

The pro dancer was crowned DWTS champion two times, in the second season with 98 Degrees’ Drew Lachey and in the 3rd season with former footballer Emmitt Smith. In 2021, the dancer was partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby for the show’s 30th season.

Cheryl Burke’s Dance Moms debut came in 2017 when she became Abby Lee Miller’s replacement and became the leader for the ALDC Elite team. She also participated in season 1 of I Can Do That and won second place.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby is Burke's celebrity partner on DWTS season 30. Photo: @Christopher Willard

Source: Getty Images

Cheryl Burke’s Covid

The veteran DWTS dancer contracted breakthrough Covid-19 in September 2021, days before her scheduled Dancing with the Stars taping with dance partner Cody Rigsby. The star had been fully vaccinated prior to getting the disease. Cody also contracted the ailment, but they all recovered were back to the ballroom a few weeks later.

Why is Cheryl Burke leaving DWTS?

The pro dancer revealed on the Tamron Hall Show that she might quit competing on DWTS at the end of season 30. She opened up about suffering from pounding arthritis that affects her flexibility.

The dancer is thinking about settling and starting a family with her spouse, Matthew Lawrence. Age is also a factor since she is one of the oldest dancers on Dancing with the Stars.

Cheryl Burke’s net worth

Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke has an estimated net worth of $450 thousand in 2021. Her fortune comes mainly from dancing. She also has paid endorsements and other entrepreneurial ventures, including her Bailey Blue clothing line and a dance studio.

Cheryl Burke is undoubtedly one of the world’s best dancers. Her passion for art has propelled her to great heights that most amateur dancers can only dream of. However, her success story has not been short of challenges, and her major problem was with alcohol addiction. She started her sobriety journey in 2018, and hopefully, she will quit forever.

READ ALSO: Who is Katie Springer? Age, husband, parents, disability, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Katie Springer, the daughter of the American TV presenter, politician, and actor Jerry Springer.

Katie was born legally blind and deaf in one ear. She also lacked a nasal passage, which was rectified through surgery.

Source: Briefly.co.za