Who is Katie Springer? Age, husband, parents, disability, profiles, net worth

Katie Springer is the daughter of American television presenter, politician and actor, Jerry Springer. Her father hosted The Jerry Springer Show from 1991 to 2018 and was the mayor of Cincinnati city for two terms. How well do you know her daughter? Please stick around to find out.

Jerry's daughter prefers to live away from the limelight despite having a famous family. The celebrity daughter has some of the best parents in the world, as they ensured she lacked nothing growing up. They did not let her disability limit her ability to greatness, and she is now a responsible lady. Despite all the controversies Jerry has faced in his profession, his fatherhood is unquestionably excellent and admirable.

Katie Springer's profile summary and bio

Full name: Katie Springer

Katie Springer Year of birth: 1976

1976 Katie Springer’s age: 45 years in 2021

45 years in 2021 Place of birth: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married (since 2006)

Married (since 2006) Husband: Not known

Not known Children: Son Richard

Son Richard Katie Springer’s parents: Micki Velton and Jerry Springer

Micki Velton and Jerry Springer Education: A graduate of Barat College in Illinois

A graduate of Barat College in Illinois Profession: Teacher

Teacher Known for: Being the daughter of actor and journalist Jerry Springer

Early life

Jerry's daughter was born in 1976 in the United States and is 45 years old in 2021. She is the only child of Jerry and Micki Velton, who divorced in 1994 after over 21 years of marriage. Her father migrated to the USA from the United Kingdom. She has a great relationship with her parents, especially with her dad. Evelyn Springer is her aunt.

Katie Springer’s disability

Jerry’s daughter was born deaf in one ear and was legally blind. She also did not have a nasal passage, but the defect was rectified through surgery. Katie was lucky to have loving parents who loved her unconditionally and treated her like a normal child.

Her father once said on The Rosie Show that he wants his child to get an education, get married and have an independent life.

Katie Springer’s husband

Who is Katie Springer married to? Jerry’s daughter is leading a normal marital life with her husband, whose identity she is yet to disclose. The couple tied the knot in December 2006. Her famous dad was supportive through the whole process and even went for dance training to avoid ruining Katie Springer’s wedding dance.

Jerry's daughter and her husband are blessed with a gorgeous baby boy called Richard, born in 2008. She named him after her grandfather. Jerry has a great relationship with Katie Springer's son.

Career

Jerry’s daughter has a college degree from Barat College in Illinois and is an established teacher. She is dedicated to helping kids with special needs and has been teaching special students for more than 20 years.

Katie Springer’s net worth

Katie’s exact net worth is not known since it is not clear how much she makes from her profession. On the other hand, her famous dad has an estimated worth of $60 million in 2021. He earns a salary of about $8 million.

Katie Springer is indeed lucky to have supportive parents who have ensured her life turns out well despite being abled differently. As a result, she is now sufficiently independent and dedicated to giving back to society. She is actively involved in helping other kids with special needs.

