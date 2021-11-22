Who is Xolly Mncwango? Biography, age, career, songs, profiles

Xolly Mncwango is a South African contemporary Gospel musician. She released her debut studio album, Jesus Is Enough, in 2020 after spending close to 10 years working with renowned Gospel artists and choirs, including the famous Joyous Celebration. The album received positive reviews from Gospel believers who hailed her for delivering passionate worship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Xolly, the rising Gospel star. Photo: @xollymncwa

Source: Instagram

The South African music industry is one of the fastest-growing in Africa. The country has many platforms that allow upcoming artists to nurture their talent, such as Idols SA. Xolly was lucky to identify an ideal place that has helped her grow as an artist and reach high musical heights.

Xolly Mncwango’s profiles summary and bio

Full name: Xolile Mncwango

Xolile Mncwango Stage name: Xolly Mncwango

Xolly Mncwango Date of birth: 6th October

6th October Xolly Mncwango’s age: Not known

Not known Place of birth: Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Not known

Not known Children: One son

One son Education: Public Relations degree

Public Relations degree Profession: Musician

Musician Genre: Gospel

Gospel Twitter: @xollymncwa

@xollymncwa Instagram: @xollymncwa

@xollymncwa Facebook: @xolilemncwa

@xolilemncwa YouTube: Xolly Mncwango

Xolly Mncwango Deezer: Xolly Mncwango

Xolly Mncwango Apple Music: Xolly Mncwango

Xolly Mncwango Spotify: Xolly Mncwango

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Personal life

The Gospel artist has a son (pictured). Photo: @xollymncwa

Source: Instagram

The artist was born in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She celebrates her birthday on 6th October, but her year of birth is not known. The Gospel star loved church from an early age and used to sing in Sunday school. She never stopped singing in church choirs until she realized Gospel music was her calling.

The upcoming Gospel singer has a degree in Public Relations. She also has one son, but details about her marital life are not known.

Music career

Xolly used to sing at her local church in KwaZulu-Natal and was discovered by the Joyous Celebration choir while serving at a church in Umlazi. She made her debut in the gospel industry with the sensational choir in 2013. Her first song with the group was Grateful, and she left in 2017 after releasing Heal Our Land.

After exiting Joyous Celebration, she worked as a backing vocalist for various musicians. She was also featured by renowned Gospel artists, and the experience gave her the courage to go solo. In 2020, she released her first debut studio album, Jesus Is Enough.

She has received two SAMA nominations for her debut album, including Best Contemporary Faith Music Album and Best Newcomer. She also got five nominations at the Crown Gospel Music Awards in 2021. Top Xolly Mncwango’s songs from the album include;

Healing Power (2020)

(2020) Ungukuphila (2020)

(2020) Jesus Do It (2020)

(2020) Yebo Nkosi (2020)

Healing Power by Xolly Mncwango is one of the greatest releases from her first album, Jesus Is Enough. Photo: @xollymncwa

Source: Instagram

Xolly is someone who does not like rushing things until she is sure it will work. Despite having melodious vocals from an early age, she had to learn from gurus before making her solo debut. Her patience and experience have indeed made her one of the best SA Gospel artists. Access Xolly Mncwango’s songs downloads via Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, iTunes, and YouTube streaming platforms.

READ ALSO: Berry Trytsman: Everything we know about idols SA seasons 17 winner

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Berry Trytsman, the winner of Idols SA season 17. She wowed the judges and viewers with her strong vocals and her ability to turn any song into a magical performance.

Berry was a contestant during Idols SA season 6 in 2010 but was eliminated after reaching the top 30. However, she vowed to return and did so 11 years later when her light was shining brighter.

Source: Briefly.co.za