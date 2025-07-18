Celebrated Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has dropped his much-anticipated album Bab'Motha

After dropping the album, he participated in the 67 minutes for Mandela, by giving back to the community on Mandela Day

Mzansi gave their honest thoughts on Kabza De Small's latest album, and they relayed strong opinions on it

New music Friday can only mean one thing! South African Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small has dropped his much-anticipated album Bab'Motha.

On Friday, 18 July 2025, Kabza dropped his 16-track album and received many positive reviews. Peeps are back to calling him the King of Amapiano, a title they previously gave to Kelvin Momo.

After dropping his album, Kabza spent his 67 minutes for Mandela Day helping out in the community. He and Mlindo The Vocalist joined forces to renew an old wall by painting it blue.

Taking to X (Twitter), Kabza De Small declared this day a Happy New Year, as he announced the release of his album.

Reactions to Kabza De Small's latest release

Here are some of the reactions to Kabza's latest album.

@Tshepo_Ranko gushed:

"Kabza’s clocked a different level of music creation. It’s so spiritual, there’s no competing with him. He’s the best we’ll ever have."

@Mbulelo said:

"Just finished listening to Bab’Motha, and I have to say Kabza has to go back to his old sound or KOA2 type of vibe. This overly spiritual method is monotonous. Kelvin Momo has been the best producer in the past two years."

@ChrisExcel102 joked:

"That “Ngyozama” track from this Kabza project hits different when you have financial problems. Your life has no direction. You owe R23.70 MTN Xtra time every time you recharge, you borrow again."

@mogopodi_2002 said:

"Bab'Motha is definitely the album of the year, a 10/10, no skips. Thank you, God, for giving us Kabza De Small. This album is amazing, man."

@ElricShEiGo cried:

"Only Kabza can remix his own song and still make it sound great."

@_ShaunKeyz stated:

"Mlindo The Vocalist’s biggest mistake was to drop his album on the same day as Kabza. Why would you even do that to yourself?"

@ReaDaSoul cried:

"Yho, guys please don’t compare kabza to ANYONE."

@BafanaSurprise stated:

"On one of the good days, you will understand why Kabza De Small never leaves Young Stunna behind. This young Man is talented, he fits perfectly as vocalist on Kabza’s music. Happy Bab’ Motha day. What a beautiful night."

@gerrard_g6 gushed:

"Idk why, but Kabza’s music always feels like a prayer, man. He makes music that really speaks to the soul."

