Former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi has bagged a role on Mandla N's upcoming series

Buthelezi, who is famously known for her character as Brutus Khoza's wife on The Queen, will play a brothel queen on the show

Fans of the TV personality took to social media this week to congratulate her on her latest role and to comment on the show

Comedian and actress joins Black Brain Pictures series ‘Black Gold’. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actress and comedian Nomsa Buthelezi is the latest star to join the cast of Black Gold opposite Warren Masemola and Zamani Mbatha.

The former The Queen actress also joins actors Thulani Mtsweni and Mbali Ngiba to portray the character of Mabrrr on the BET show.

Buthelezi will also be joined by Selimathunzi TV personality and actor Sphesihle Vazi, who played her son on The Queen.

Other actors who've secured roles on the show include Nomalanga Shezi, Ernest Ndlovu, Sello Maake KaNcube, as well as Dawn Thandeka King.

King, who plays Florence, revealed in an interview that her new character is like a tornado.

"No one and nothing that stands in her way is safe. She wants it all, and she’s going to get it by all means possible. Playing her has been a thrilling challenge—she’s fierce, flawed, and unforgettable.”

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald confirms on his X account that Buthelezi has joined Black Brain Pictures' latest series as a brothel queen.

"Warren Masemola takes on the role of a dangerous rebel leader, while Nomsa Buthelezi brings humour to the screen as the bold and brothel queen, Mabrrr, in BET’s new telenovela Black Gold, produced by Black Brain," says Mcdonald.

South Africans can catch Black Gold on BET (channel 129) from 18 August at 18:30.

South Africans look forward to the upcoming BET series

lkjd@DQFab_ZA said:

"I'm happy Nomsa Buthelezi is cast again, after being overlooked because of her sexual preference."

@kenonam1 replied:

"Warren better not go all Makwenzeke on us. He killed that role too much."

@LFC_Ndura wrote:

"I'll never forgive them (BET) for what happened to Queendom."

@leroychimu commented:

"I'm not sure of Vazi's acting skills. Let me give him the benefit of the doubt. Ngathi (it looks like) the show will be on fire. It's definitely going down."

@amechio commented on Dawn Thandeka King's role and said:

"She has ported her bad behavior from Queendom to Black Gold. I am sitting."

@angazi_nje reacted:

"It’s her (Dawn Thandeka King), Baby Cele, and Ayanda Borotho everywhere."

Actress Nomsa Buthelezi will play a brothel queen in ‘Black Gold’. Images: NomsaButhelezi

Source: Instagram

Mandla N praises actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King as they join Black Gold

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that Black Brain Pictures creator and TV producer Mandla N recently lauded fan-favourite actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King.

The legendary actors have joined Mandla N's upcoming series, Black Gold, which will premiere on BET (channel 129) on 18 August.

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which also stars TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi.

