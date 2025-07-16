Fan-favourite South African actors Mbali Ngiba and Thulani Mtsweni are the latest stars to join Black Gold

The popular actors will star alongside fan-favourite thespians Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which is led by TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi

Reality TV star and 'Gomora' star secure roles in 'Black Gold'. Images: TVBlogByMlu

Source: Twitter

Reality TV star Mbali Ngiba, who is famously known for her character in Umkhokha: The Curse, has joined the cast of Black Gold.

Ngiba will star opposite well-known Isidingo actor Thulani Mtsweni in the upcoming BET TV show.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 16 July, that former The Real Housewives of Durban star Mbali Ngiba and former Isidingo actor Thulani Mtsweni have joined Mandla N's upcoming TV series Black Gold.

What to know about Black Gold

TVMzansi reports that BET Africa is turning up the drama this August with the premiere of Black Gold, a brand-new daily original that’s set to grip Mzansi from the very first episode. Launching 18 August 2025 on DStv Channel 129, this sizzling new telenovela—brought to life in partnership with the powerhouse Black Brain Pictures — dives deep into a world of betrayal, legacy, and redemption.

Set in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal, Black Gold follows the gripping journey of Amandla Zungu, portrayed by Nomalanga Shozi in her first-ever lead role. Amandla is a principled daughter of the soil who is cast out of her ancestral home after being falsely accused of her father’s murder.

Mzansi reacts to the upcoming series

@pumadlamini said:

"And she is killing it, be assured that you will see a very good actor doing her job diligently."

@KasheSetjhaba1 replied:

"@BET_Africa and telenovelas hai. But then it's Mandla N, kamo tshepa hano renyahima," (I trust he won't dissapoint us).

@DQFab_ZA wrote:

"I hope this one lasts. BET and telenovelas don't have staying power."

@pink11776 responded:

"I don’t like watching South African shows on BET. They always leave us hanging."

@sir_trishan said:

"Hopefully, they pay the staff and not ruin the show."

@TebogoN61063 replied:

"Ave ndimthanda uNomalanga nkosi yam and happy for her ngoba she is a good actress" (I really love Nomalanga, my goodness, and I am happy because she's a good actress).

Former 'Isidingo' actor has joined BET's upcoming series. Images: ThulaniMtsweni

Source: Instagram

Mandla N Praises actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King as they join Black Gold

