Big Brother Mzansi fans have shown former housemate Sweet Guluva love and gifted him a cheque of R200 000

It is believed the money was raised by fans of the reality TV star, who previously won R2 million from the show

Viewers of the reality TV show took to social media this past weekend to congratulate the fan-favourite reality TV star

'Big Brother Mzansi' winner is gifted money from his fans.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi's Sweet Guluva recently had social media buzzing when he received R200k from his fans following Ashley Ogle's R150k cheque.

The fan-favourite reality TV star made headlines in April when he reaffirmed his relationship with former Big Brother Mzansi star, Ashley Ogle, in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

YouTube channel LifeAfterBBMzansi shared a video on Monday, 14 July, of Guluva receiving his cheque while surrounded by his family, fans, and friends.

Guluva's fan @women_must_be_finacial, revealed in the comment section:

"I am grateful to be part of this project. Twitter SG started this project before the end of May, but look at God. They succeeded in having R200k. This was my first time to contribute to Big Brother ex-housemate."

Big Brother Mzansi fans congratulate the star

@thokomasondo9687 wrote:

"You alone, my boy, take it all. Your heart of gold is paying off. Acknowledgement of God is huge in your success."

sphiwosamii_h said:

"SweetG's love him, don't mind you, this is a phase too, and it's also come with expensive gifts too. Sweet Guluva bagged from all platforms!"

mathabo_aries replied:

"Nna kete kgopella meetse a ba hlapang ka ona. (I just wanna know the water these people bathe with). This is amazing."

mosunbello23 said:

"His humility is the biggest advantage and an inspiration to many. He deserves all the love."

ntombi1049 wrote:

"He’s blessed. He deserves every cent. It’s not even his birthday."

nontobeko4019 responded:

"This is the year they'll never forget. Did I tell Sweet Ashely is buying the mall?"

zimkhitha6701 said:

"He deserves every good thing coming his way, he's such a well-mannered and humble guy."

hlatse_s replied:

"Sweet Guluva deserves every good thing that's happening to him. This is amazing."

nthabisengngakantsi wrote:

"Well done, SweetG's and congratulations to my favourite person."

masindydayeni replied:

"But his people spent a lot during the vote period, and this is the second phase of gifting. No big up to them."

nathi812025 said:

"What is this guy going to do with all this money? The guy is already filthy rich."

Sweet Guluva is grateful to his followers.

Source: Instagram

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva spotted out and about, Mzansi hails them as couple goals

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that celebrity couple Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva were recently spotted out and about at a star-studded event.

South Africans hailed them as a couple of goals as they were all over each other at the event and looked gorgeous.

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, had recently reaffirmed his love for Ashley Ogle.

