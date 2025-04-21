Celebrity couple Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva were recently spotted out and about at a star-studded event

Netizens hailed them as couple goals as they were all over each other at the event and looked gorgeous

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, had recently reaffirmed his love for Ashley Ogle

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva attended an event together. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's favourite celebrity couple, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, attended a star-studded event, and they waltzed hand-in-hand at the event.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley stun at event

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, and his boo Ashley Ogle stole the show at a gathering. The couple arrived together in the same vehicle and were all over each other at the venue.

Sweet Guluva had recently reaffirmed his love for Ashley Ogle when fans kept pestering him about her.

An X user @naa456 posted the photo of them, saying, "picture of the day."

There is no trouble in paradise, as fans noticed that Ashley Ogle had unfollowed Sweet Guluva. This caused many of them to get worried about the state of their relationship. However, she did follow him again.

At the event, they were seen vibing together and at some point, got cosy.

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva were out and about. Image: @Flontinalufeyo

Source: Instagram

Fans in awe over Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle

Shippers, as their fans call themselves, gushed over their cute photos. This is what some people had to say.

@Allen88Yuri said:

"They absolutely look great together."

@lindiwedlamini_ gushed:

"Oshabeni under the palm tree eating sea food."

@naomi_floww shared:

"Guluva is so happy. They are so beautiful."

@ThembekaDube12 screamed:

"I think I will die of over-happiness today aaaaaaaah."

@missDiniwe thanked:

"We waited for this day. Thank you for giving nothing but the best of the best."

Sweet Guluva on dating coloured women advice

Sweet Guluva was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, where he was given unsolicited advice on dating Coloured women. He first spoke about how discreet they are:

“We are genuine, and everybody knew how she was. As the days went by, we went from chats as housemates, and then there was a buildup until something started to happen. If you have a connection with someone and they waai, then it’s painful.”

However, the rapper advised him on how to tread carefully with them:

“Coloured girls love hard, and it is genuine. It’s not about superficial things because when she loves you, she loves you. You have to give them love for that. But breaking up with a coloured girl is like leaving a gang, you don’t just leave when you want to. She will call you a hundred times and pull up at your house if you do not answer your calls. What I like about your dynamic is that it feels like it is genuine and organic.”

