Fans weighed in as Ashley Ogle unfollowed Sweet Guluva. Image: sweet_guluva, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

South Africa is buzzing after Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Ashley Ogle unfollowed her boyfriend and the season's winner Sweet Guluva on Instagram. This comes shortly after the two confirmed they were dating but requested privacy.

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva’s relationship began inside the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition house, and now that the reality TV competition has concluded, viewers are closely watching their romance.

Ashley Ogle unfollows Sweet Guluva

Usually, celebrity couple unfollowing each other is a precursor of them announcing their split. Some social media users believe this is true for Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva.

Ashley Ogle stirred gossip after unfollowing Sweet Guluva on Instagram. The update was shared on X by user @InsideCelebsZA, who praised Ashley for her decision. The post reads:

“Ashley did the right thing by unfollowing Sweet Guluva. Let him enjoy life with his family and friends and build his brand alone. Ashley is a gorgeous hun, she deserves better, and it’s clear Mabena and the team don’t like her. My opinion 🤷🏼‍♀️”

Fans weigh in on Ashley Ogle unfollowing Sweet Guluva

Many netizens in the comments echoed the sentiments of the social media user. Others speculated that it might be a publicity stunt and that the situation between the two was fine.

Here are some of the reactions:

@big_endys argued:

"It will shock you guys. You assume too much. His mum likes her.”

@Cleo_CooperCee declared:

“You are so right. They can do better without each other, honestly. Let no one hold another back. Relationships are a waste of time sometimes.”

@Zamokuh09153936 said:

“He is still young. He will grow. Maybe one day they will find each other again because they shared a genuine connection. As a Sweet Guluva fan, I love our makoti and will support whatever decision they make.”

@01Lemore suggested:

“I hope it’s just a stunt. I wanna see what y’all will say after.”

@FFeezz7 laughed:

“Welele, y'all be acting like they broke up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

BB Mzansi couple Mandla and Lexi Van split

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva wouldn’t be the first couple from Big Brother Mzansi to struggle after leaving the reality TV competition.

In March this year, Lexi van Niekerk and Mandla Hlatshwayo reportedly called time on their relationship after being together for over 10 years.

The former Big Brother Mzansi couple was well-known for their passionate moments during Season 1 of the show.

They later starred in their own reality show, Mandla and Lexi, and welcomed two children together.

To seemingly confirm their breakup, they posted cryptic and unsettling messages on social media.

MultiChoice names new faces of Mzansi Magic

In exciting news, Briefly News reported that MultiChoice announced its new brand ambassadors for Mzansi Magic.

Following the record-breaking success of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, MultiChoice management decided to build on that success by appointing the five finalists to represent their brand.

