“The Newness Is Beautiful”: SA Supports Rachel Kolisi’s ‘Discovery’ While on Vacation
- Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared with her TikTok followers that she recently discovered something new about herself
- The mother made the discovery while on vacation in Mauritius with Siya's siblings and their two children
- Hundreds of social media users came forward to support Rachel during her healing journey after her divorce announcement
Since announcing the end of her marriage with well-known Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi has candidly shared her healing journey and self-discovery. The mother of two recently unveiled another discovery while she was on vacation in Mauritius with her family.
Rachel Kolisi shows positivity
The former Kolisi Foundation CEO (currently spending time on the island country with her children Nicholas and Keziah, and Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo) uploaded a video on her TikTok account showing that she was all smiles.
The clip played an audio that said:
"I'm happily discovering a newness in me that is very, very beautiful."
Rachel didn't elaborate on her discovery but made it clear she was on a path toward positivity.
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
Rachel Kolisi gets support from Mzansi
While there were a few social media users who shared negative comments about the philanthropist, the positive messages far outweighed them. The app users praised Rachel for her strength and celebrated her new look on life after her split from Siya.
A supportive @momodolf reassured Rachel:
"We love you and are standing behind you, love."
@sipsihussle, who could relate, wrote in the comment section:
"Ahh, the feeling of self-discovery is indescribably beautiful. Enjoy it, Rach."
@innom52 said to Rachel after watching the clip:
"You will be alright, Mama. We go through hurt in different ways. I'm glad you are not hiding your healing journey. Cry, scream and yell if you need to. Eventually, you will be alright."
@herbalife_made_runner said what they experienced after healing:
"It's very exciting. You wonder where you were before, and you want to hold onto your freedom a little longer."
@userrs8162 shared in the comments:
"It's funny how I’m also Rachel and also experiencing the loss of a loved one. I’m also at this stage. I absolutely resonate with this video. Cheers to a newness and a beautiful life ahead."
After seeing comments from people noting that Rachel kept her married last name, @shu888555 told the online community:
"I kept the surname, too, mostly because my daughter has it. The newness is beautiful."
