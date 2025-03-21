Rachel Kolisi opens up on the conversation she had with Siya Kolisi before they partnered on making people's lives better in South Africa

The South African businesswoman and the Springboks star announced their divorce last year but shared same goal of helping people

The 35-year-old also shared her experience of dealing with depression and how helping others has helped her on that journey

Rachel Kolisi talked about her former husband Siya Kolisi in a recent interview. She shared the reason they both partnered on the same goal of making people's lives better within their community.

The news about the end of the former South African couple's eight-year marriage last year, October, took the social media space by surprise especially those that made their union a benchmark for theirs.

Siya and Rachel's separation didn't put an end to their partnership on Kolisi's foundation, as they continue to render help to those in the community.

Rachel Kolisi explains how she partnered with Siya Kolisi to make people's life better within their community in South Africa. Photo: Simon Hofmann.

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi explains why she partnered with Siya

In an interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba on the Wisdom and Wellness podcast, Rachel talked about the conversation she had with her ex-husband the night before the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England in Japan.

The 35-year-old claimed she and her estranged husband both shared the same vision and they were able to make more impact in people's lives.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi during the South African Springboks Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour. Photo: Ashley Vlotman.

Source: Getty Images

"Great success brings with it significant responsibility, and Siya and I had a heartfelt conversation the night before the 2019 World Cup final. We shared a vision for change in South Africa and believed that the victory we hoped for the next day could be the catalyst for that transformation," the former wife of the Springboks captain explained.

"We outlined a few key changes we wanted to see, and the following day, I felt a profound shift—almost a sense of, 'This is the responsibility now, go and fulfil the promises you made.'

"Before that, we had already identified small ways we could contribute, like supporting libraries, donating books, or organizing stationery drives. Now, with the organization’s reach and impact, we’re able to make a much bigger and more lasting difference."

Rachel also reflected on her battle with depression and how serving others has helped her in her healing journey.

"Life can be incredibly difficult at times, and there are moments when we can’t make sense of why certain challenges come our way," she added.

"Even when you feel like God has placed a deep purpose in your heart, life’s struggles can sometimes overshadow that purpose, making it hard to find your way.

"Throughout my life, I battled severe depression, especially as a teenager, to the point where I tried to end my life. But through serving others, I experienced a profound awakening. In many ways, serving has become a lifeline for me.

"I firmly believe that serving others is one of the greatest privileges we have as humans. Each of us carries a gift from God, one that calls us to have empathy, to love, and to truly see others for who they are and what they might be going through.

"Being able to serve is a divine gift."

