The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has shown support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2026 World Cup match against Mexico

The South African side will kick off the tournament against one of the hosts at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June 2026

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga shared a funny story about one of his fellow Commissioners and the 2026 World Cup tournament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has shown support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their World Cup game. Image: @bab_hlabisa

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the team’s match against Mexico at the 20226 FIFA World Cup.

The Commission is currently exposing the rot in South Africa’s criminal justice system, but it still showed support for the team ahead of their game at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

South Africa will take on one of the tournament hosts on Thursday, 11 June 2026, in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening game. Both teams shared the spoils on that occasion, as the match ended 1-1.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Madlanga Commission shows support to Bafana Bafana

Ahead of the day’s hearings on 11 June, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed support for the national team on behalf of the Commission. Justice Madlanga noted that everyone at the Commission, from the commissioners to the evidence leaders and the rest, was wearing Bafana jerseys.

He said that, given it was the team’s first game, it was fitting to show them unwavering support. South Africa has been drawn in Group A of the tournament and will compete against Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic.

Bafana Bafana are preparing to take on Mexico in the first game of the tournament. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Justice Madlanga shares funny World Cup story

The Commission’s chairperson also shared a funny story about his fellow Commissioner, Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC. Justice Madlanga stated that the Commission was only supposed to operate for six months initially. He recalled that Advocate Khumalo spoke about his plans to attend the World Cup after his work at the Commission was done.

“Look where he is today,” Justice Madlanga joked.

He added that Advocate Khumalo was supposed to be in Mexico right now, but once the period of the Commission was extended, those plans were dashed.

“Commissioner Khumalo, and everyone within the Commission who has had to make personal sacrifices one way or the other, to see to it that the work of the Commission succeeds, many thanks to you all,” he said.

Justice Madlanga then called on all South Africans to support the team, before sending a message to the squad.

“Bafana Bafana, pull out all stops and make us proud,” he concluded.

Ronald Lamola predicts Bafana Bafana will win

In related news, Ronald Lamola has shared his prediction ahead of South Africa's game against Mexico.

Briefly News reported that the International Relations minister predicted that South Africa would beat Mexico 2-1.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Lamola's presence in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's first game.

Source: Briefly News