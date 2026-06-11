Madlanga Commission Backs Bafana Bafana Ahead of Mexico Game, Urges Citizens to Rally Behind Team
- The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has shown support for Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2026 World Cup match against Mexico
- The South African side will kick off the tournament against one of the hosts at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City on 11 June 2026
- Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga shared a funny story about one of his fellow Commissioners and the 2026 World Cup tournament
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the team’s match against Mexico at the 20226 FIFA World Cup.
The Commission is currently exposing the rot in South Africa’s criminal justice system, but it still showed support for the team ahead of their game at the Stadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.
South Africa will take on one of the tournament hosts on Thursday, 11 June 2026, in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opening game. Both teams shared the spoils on that occasion, as the match ended 1-1.
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Madlanga Commission shows support to Bafana Bafana
Ahead of the day’s hearings on 11 June, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed support for the national team on behalf of the Commission. Justice Madlanga noted that everyone at the Commission, from the commissioners to the evidence leaders and the rest, was wearing Bafana jerseys.
He said that, given it was the team’s first game, it was fitting to show them unwavering support. South Africa has been drawn in Group A of the tournament and will compete against Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic.
Justice Madlanga shares funny World Cup story
The Commission’s chairperson also shared a funny story about his fellow Commissioner, Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC. Justice Madlanga stated that the Commission was only supposed to operate for six months initially. He recalled that Advocate Khumalo spoke about his plans to attend the World Cup after his work at the Commission was done.
“Look where he is today,” Justice Madlanga joked.
He added that Advocate Khumalo was supposed to be in Mexico right now, but once the period of the Commission was extended, those plans were dashed.
“Commissioner Khumalo, and everyone within the Commission who has had to make personal sacrifices one way or the other, to see to it that the work of the Commission succeeds, many thanks to you all,” he said.
Justice Madlanga then called on all South Africans to support the team, before sending a message to the squad.
“Bafana Bafana, pull out all stops and make us proud,” he concluded.
Ronald Lamola predicts Bafana Bafana will win
In related news, Ronald Lamola has shared his prediction ahead of South Africa's game against Mexico.
Briefly News reported that the International Relations minister predicted that South Africa would beat Mexico 2-1.
South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Lamola's presence in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's first game.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za