Bafana Bafana now knows their opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after group-stage draw on Friday, December 5, 2026, revealed their path.

Placed in Pot 3, South Africa’s national team were grouped with nations such as Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which ensured they could not be drawn to face any of those sides.

The 2026 edition will feature 48 teams for the first time, signalling a fresh chapter in the evolution of global football.

Bafana have gone 25 matches without losing on the field, but the streak is no longer officially recognised after FIFA overturned their 2–0 victory against Lesotho in March—awarding a 3–0 loss instead—because the suspended Teboho Mokoena was fielded. Still, Broos and his squad can draw motivation from knowing that their most recent loss dates back to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa World Cup group confirmed

South Africa will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against one of the co-host Mexico in the tournament’s opening fixture next year as they both found themselves in Group A. Korea Republic has also been placed in the same group, with the final team yet to be confirmed.

Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic and Ireland will battle it out in the UEFA playoffs to decide the final team in Bafana’s World Cup group.

The clash will mirror the opening match of the 2010 World Cup, as Mexico are once again set to meet Hugo Broos’ side on June 11, 2026, which would be the opening game of the tournament.

Source: Briefly News