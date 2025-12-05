Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he is thrilled at the prospect of facing hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico City.

South Africa were placed in Group A during Friday’s draw in Washington, where they will also come up against South Korea and a yet-to-be-confirmed European opponent. Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic and Ireland will battle it out in a decisive play-off in March to secure the final spot.

Williams said it feels like a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, when Bafana Bafana and Mexico played to a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium, he told SuperSport. He said it would be great to face the host nation again, even though the entire country will be supporting Mexico.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper added that he expects to see some familiar players from Ulsan HD, the Korean club that Mamelodi Sundowns defeated 1-0 in their opening match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Williams kept a clean sheet in that match, while Iqraam Rayners scored the winner. He noted that South Korea will feature some of the players they faced at the Club World Cup.

The Bafana captain expressed confidence that the team can progress from their group and reach the knockout stage. He explained that it’s impossible to predict where the team will collect points and that every match will pose challenges, but the squad will approach each game believing they can get a positive result. He added that they are not going to the tournament just to make up the numbers but to test how far they have come as a footballing nation.

Williams stressed that this is not meant to put pressure on the team, as it has been a long time since South Africa last played in such a prestigious tournament, but he believes they are capable of advancing from the group.

Source: Briefly News