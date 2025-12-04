Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis has sent warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Pirates will go head-to-head with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in what promises to be an exciting showdown at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, with kickoff scheduled for 6pm.

The South African international joined the Soweto giants from Polokwane City in the summer and has been instrumental to the Sea Robbers good start this season including leading the team to a record of fourth MTN8 title at the beginning of this campaign.

The former Polokwane City forward is looking forward to winning his second trophy with Pirates this season but would have to lead them to victory against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final.

Appollis warns Pirates ahead Gallants tie

Appollis has cautioned his teammates against taking Marumo Gallants lightly ahead of their Carling Knockout final clash this weekend.

stated that Marumo Gallants are a very strong side, and that his team will not approach the match with any sense of complacency. He added that it is their responsibility to work just as hard as their opponents to secure the trophy.

He also acknowledged the role of the Pirates’ management in helping him elevate his performance by bringing in high-quality players.

Appollis noted that there is still a lot of work to be done, but it is clear that the team has improved with the arrival of the new signings. He explained that he simply needs to continue doing his job, and that the quality within the squad has helped him grow personally. He pointed out that he is not the only one improving—many players are progressing because of the depth and talent in the team.

The Bafana Bafana forward added that the presence of talented players such as Rele Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, and Tshepang Moremi has already set a high standard for newcomers.

He concluded that with the level of quality in the squad, new players must quickly adapt to the style of play, and through that process, they will eventually improve.

Source: Briefly News