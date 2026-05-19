A South African football icon has been confirmed in a major broadcasting role for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former striker, now leading a national team in East Africa, continues to expand his influence on the global football stage

He joins an elite international panel of football names for tournament coverage in the United States, Mexico and Canada

Kenyan national football team head coach and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has earned a new gig ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada in June.

Kenyan national team head coach Benni McCarthy was announced as a pundit for the BBC. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Twitter

McCarthy, who was appointed at the helm of the Harambee Stars in March 2025, led the nation to their first-ever knockout qualification during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament last year, which was co-hosted by Kenya. Unfortunately, he failed to take the team to what would have been their maiden appearance at the World Cup.

BBC announces McCarthy as part of the pundits

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the tournament and will play against Mexico on 11 June, and there will be more South African representation after the BBC announced that McCarthy will be part of the star-studded coverage team on Monday, 18 May 2026.

McCarthy, who is Bafana Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 31 goals, was recently in the United Kingdom, where he was honoured by his former club Blackburn Rovers. He will be joined in the line-up by former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and former Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta.

The former Orlando Pirates striker also served as a first-team coach at Manchester United between 2022 and 2024.

During the final stages of his career, the ex-South African international wanted to conclude his playing days in South Africa after a successful stint with European clubs that saw him feature for Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, and Blackburn Rovers.

As seen in the post below.

Benni McCarthy's career achievements and personal life

Following his retirement in 2013, McCarthy pursued UEFA coaching qualifications before returning to South Africa in 2017 to lead Cape Town City, guiding the club to its first major trophy, the MTN8. In 2020, he joined AmaZulu, steering them to a historic second-place league finish.

With the Kenyan national team, McCarthy has been tasked with helping them develop a competitive side for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which they will co-host along with Uganda and Tanzania starting in June 2027.

Benni McCarthy was appointed the Kenyan senior football national team coach in 2025. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Instagram

McCarthy leads a comfortable family life. Married to Scottish model Stacey Munro since 2014, he has two children with her, along with three daughters from a previous marriage to Spaniard Maria Santos. He also enjoys the rewards of a long career, owning property in South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as a collection of luxury cars.

In February, he published his memoir titled Benni, which tells the story of his life on and off the pitch.

See the post below on X.

Ex-Pirates star dreams of coaching Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that a former Orlando Pirates forward harbours aspirations of coaching Kaizer Chiefs in the future.

The former Bafana Bafana star also mentioned an English Premier League giant as one of the clubs he dreams of managing in the future.

Source: Briefly News