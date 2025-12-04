Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy is set to release his highly anticipated biography in February 2026

The memoir charts McCarthy’s journey from Cape Town’s tough streets to global football stardom and coaching success

The book, co-written with Mark Gleeson and featuring a foreword by Jose Mourinho, offers an honest and personal account of his career

Kenyan head coach Benni McCarthy has announced that his highly anticipated memoir is near completion and will be launched in February 2026.

Appointed as Harambee Stars coach in March 2025, McCarthy shared his excitement on Instagram on Wednesday, 3 December, expressing his eagerness to share his story with football fans who have supported him throughout his decorated career.

Kenyan head coach Benni McCarthy is set to release his memoir in February 2026. Image: @bennimac17

Source: Facebook

The leading Bafana Bafana goalscorer enjoyed a stellar playing career, including a successful stint at Portuguese club FC Porto under the guidance of legendary manager Jose Mourinho, who famously won the UEFA Champions League in 2004. Mourinho’s endorsement in the foreword highlights McCarthy’s exceptional qualities:

in"Benni had everything that a coach loves in a player."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Published by Pan Macmillan South Africa in collaboration with veteran football journalist Mark Gleeson, the biography, titled ‘BENNI’, traces McCarthy’s journey from the gang-affected streets of Hanover Park on the Cape Flats to the world’s grandest football stages. Terry Morris, Managing Director of Pan Macmillan South Africa, described the book as “one of the inspiring South African success stories” that will resonate with readers due to its honesty and determination.

Announcing the release on Instagram, McCarthy said,

“My biography, BENNI, will be released in February 2026. Looking forward to sharing this book with you.”

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy was appointed as be Kenyan head coach in March 2025. Image: @bennimac17

Source: Facebook

From player to coach: McCarthy’s remarkable career

Following his retirement in 2013, McCarthy pursued UEFA coaching qualifications before returning to South Africa in 2017 to lead Cape Town City, guiding the club to its first major trophy, the MTN8. In 2020, he joined AmaZulu, steering them to a historic second-place league finish.

In 2022, his career reached new heights when Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appointed him as a striker’s coach at Old Trafford, a role he held until mid-2024. After proving himself across continents, McCarthy took on his current challenge in Nairobi, marking the beginning of a new chapter in African football coaching.

Family life and personal achievements

Off the pitch, McCarthy leads a comfortable family life. Married to Scottish model Stacey Munro since 2014, he has two children with her, along with three daughters from a previous marriage to Spaniard Maria Santos. He also enjoys the rewards of a long career, owning properties in South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as a collection of luxury cars.

McCarthy’s memoir promises not only a reflection on his sporting success but also a closer look at the grit, determination, and experiences that shaped one of Africa’s most celebrated football icons.

McCarthy speaks on Kenya's WC chances

Briefly News previously reported that McCarthy made an honest admission about the hopes of leading Harambee Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which would be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

The former Cape Town City head coach cited the points gap and early setbacks in the qualifying series as some of the problems.

Source: Briefly News