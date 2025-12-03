The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) announced the recipient of the lifetime achievement award

Solly Moholo, a Gospel music veteran, passed away in October 2025 after battling an illness for some months

The SAMAs released a statement revealing their reason for awarding this major nod to the late ZCC member

South African Gospel powerhouse Solly Moholo is still receiving his flowers, long after he had passed. The star will be honoured at the upcoming South African Music Awards.

Moholo died on 2 October 2024, after dealing with a long-term illness. He was then in a desperate bid to raise R700,000 for surgery

In a statement on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, the CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), Nhlanhla Sibisi, hailed Moholo for being a game-changer in the Gospel music industry.

“Solly Moholo did not just perform gospel music, he lived it, breathed it and made an entire nation dance to its truth,” he shared.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, 14 December 2025. In the statement, RiSA lauded Moholo's timeless music for still making an impact even well beyond his life.

“Even though he left us in 2024, his voice continues to uplift and inspire. This lifetime achievement award is RiSA’s heartfelt tribute to a true South African music icon whose legacy will resonate for generations,” Sibisi said.

All about Moholo's health

The star's health came under the spotlight after he was rushed to the hospital during his Wubani O zo Pepeza album listening session. The album was later released posthumously on Friday, 11 October, before his burial.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to X with a special message to share about the singer's passing, hailing his successful career.

"Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms, words of inspiration and comfort, such as we need now, that was the soundtrack of faith, worship and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades."

The memorial service took place on Wednesday, 9 October, at the South African State Theatre Opera. He was then sent to his final resting place on Saturday morning, 12 October, at Akasia Hall in Pretoria.

Mzwakhe Mbuli slams the government

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African poet Mwazkhe Mbuli slammed the government for overlooking Moholo when he asked for help.

“This country failed to help someone who was in a hospital in need of an operation,” he said. Mbuli further mentioned that the government always sets aside millions in funds, but “they could not save the life of Solly Moholo.”

“Solly, when he gets there, he’ll meet up with Lucky Dube and Miriam Makeba and tell them that the land isn’t back to its rightful owners. Tribalism is still on at the radio station; radio stations catering to Zulu and Xhosa don’t play Solly Moholo, and gospel music is played on Sundays. Still, all this junk from other countries is on high rotation on the airwaves. Today, Solly Moholo’s music is being played on every radio station.”

