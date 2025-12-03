Zakes Bantwini’s highly anticipated Mayonie Open Air Festival was cut short after severe thunderstorms hit Constitution Hill in Johannesburg

The event, which featured Msaki, DJ Kent, Liquideep and Da Capo, was evacuated mid-performance for safety reasons

Organisers confirmed no injuries, with ticket refunds and a possible reschedule under discussion

Zakes Bantwini’s event was cut short because of inclement weather. Image: Zakes Bantwini

Source: Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed South African musician and club Zakes Bantwini’s debut Mayonie Open Air Festival, held at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg had to dramatically end when a violent thunderstorm swept through the venue just hours after gates opened.

The talented musician, who shared an inspiring backstory of his music career, said the energy at the festival had been incredible before the chaos.

According to the Citizen, the Grammy Award-winning musician explained the catastrophe, saying:

"You know, these things happen when you’re doing outdoor events. Nature had other plans on Sunday.”

The publication also quoted the muso as saying:

"Obviously, we would have loved to finish the full show, but everyone understood the situation. The vibe was incredible before the storm came through, and honestly, the response from our supporters has been so positive and understanding. It’s just one of those things."

While a storm is usually interpreted as a serious weather event, Zakes Bantwini, who shared a photo with Liquideep online, insisted that it was nothing dramatic. He said:

"Everyone was perfectly safe. It was just rain and weather, nothing dramatic. Everyone got home fine, and the feedback we’re getting is all love."

Severe weather persists in Mzansi

KwaZulu-Natal, where Zakes Bantwini hails, is also currently facing severe weather conditions.

This is true for many parts of Mzansi. But in KZN, reports from the South African Weather Services predicted that severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours were expected in the province. This was posted on the agency's Facebook page.

Zakes Bantwini has a busy schedule ahead

Zakes Bantwini has several upcoming performances scheduled across South Africa. The major events currently announced are in Johannesburg and Durban, with another one recently passed one listed for Plettenberg Bay.

In Joburg, he will make a stop at The Greenhouse in Sandton on December 15, 2025, according to his publicly available performance schedule.

In Durban, if the KZN weather permits, Zakes Bantwini will be performing at Chris Saunders Park on January 3, 2026, for a "homecoming" show, which will feature the acclaimed duo Liquideep. Tickets for this one are said to be available on Howler.

The Mayonie Open Air festival at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg was the most highly anticipated but as the DJ said, "nature had different plans."

Zakes Bantwini has had a busy December. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini is a doting father

Beyond the fame and the hitmaking, Zakes Bantwini is a doting father. The muso has never shied away from letting fans on social media know this. Recently, he and his musician wife took online to celebrate their daughter's 6th birthday.

Briefly News reported at the time that industry colleagues and fans showed love to the couple's daughter and flooded the comments with celebratory messages.

Source: Briefly News