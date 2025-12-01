Donald Moatshe has hailed Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe for saving the RnB music genre with the release of their collaborations

The pair recently released their single Buya Ekhaya , and have been receiving rave reviews from fans

Prior to the song, they had hinted at breaking up, with Naledi throwing shots at him. However, fans did not buy this

Donald praised Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe after releasing ‘Buya Ekhaya’. Image: Nalediaphiwe, Donaldindenial

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele might be the next best thing in Mzansi, according to Donald.

The star recently praised the duo following the release of their song, Buya Ekhaya. Donald said they are here to save South African RnB, and fans agree.

Mawelele took to social media to announce the release of their song, encouraging fans to stream it.

In another post, Mawelele announced that his song with Naledi is officially available on all streaming platforms.

"Buya Ekhaya by myself and @naledi_aphiwe_ is officially OUT NOW. Shout out to @audiomack and @audiomackafrica for making us the covers of Afro Folk & Dreams In Mzansi playlists. Stream stream stream. Always grateful for your support."

The pair were on the cover of Spotify Africa, under the Made In South Africa banner, fresh off the release of their collab.

"In a cover streak! Big thank you to @spotifyafrica for making us the Made In South Africa playlist cover. Your support means so much to us. Keep streaming Buya Ekhaya, Siyabonga."

South African singer Donald Moatshe raved about the duo, saying they are setting the bar high.

"These 2 represent a dream far beyond their young minds; they can’t even fathom it because they’re still too young. Mawelele and Naledi represent exactly why I’m still in the music business, probably why I will always be in it too. Their rise came at exactly the perfect time when the RnB and Afro pop genre in Mzansi was slowly fading and not being respected, and came and saved the day. 2 extremely young people came and saved this industry, and most of people aren’t even aware of it, but asikho lapho," he shared.

SA responds to Mawelele and Naledi reuniting

Mzansi offered mixed reactions to Naledi and Mawelele's video. Below are some of the responses.

jacquelinetshipo replied:

"We're streaming the song, we don’t have a choice, it’s addictive."

mkitha_nolusu shared:

"I love me some Maweledi music, the duo we never knew we needed."

Versitilesprits stated:

"Um, well, Lloyiso Gijana was always there, I mean. They're amazing, but it's not like they rescued it. All of them are good bakhithi, let's not compare."

kefentsemotshabi shared:

"OMG, they don’t have interview experience, like why are they saying 'BRO' in an interview, and they don’t have interview etiquette, and why is Naledi looking so lost, and she’s not answering the question."

Wekwa_mudima stated:

"You guys make me believe in love."

Lihlersa_miba stated:

"Ntokozo, what you and Naledi have built is beyond your imagination. Hope one day you see what is in front of you and treasure it."

Andi.swah shared:

"You guys are a match. Mawelele athi its God bro we didn't even talk about it."

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates Metro FM award win

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's hottest singer right now, Naledi Aphiwe, recently broke a record in the Mzansi music industry.

The 18-year-old muso became the youngest musician to have ever won the Metro FM Music Awards.

Source: Briefly News