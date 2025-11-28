Tebogo G Mashego went live on Instagram, delivering his signature antics to thousands of viewers

The session featured the Biri Marung hitmaker in a Gucci shirt and cap, laughing uncontrollably amid viewer shoutouts

The Audio Lab shared a clip of the live on X, captioning it to highlight Mashego's return to social media entertainment

Talented artist Tebogo G Mashego, who is famously known for the hit amapiano song Biri Marung, returned to social media, going LIVE after a brief hiatus. Mashego, who had gotten into an online brawl with amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa, surprised fans with his LIVE appearance on Instagram.

This came after the muso's family released a statement on Instagram, informing followers and the online community that the 23-year-old sensation had decided to take a break from social media.

Prior to that, the singer trended on social media for his outbursts, where he dragged DJ Maphorisa, MaWhoo and many more, including DJ Karri. He alleged that DJ Maphorisa owed him R23 million in unpaid royalties. He also alleged that the Scorpion King founder was in a romantic relationship with singer and songwriter MaWhoo.

His Instagram LIVE video made its way to X, where the streets are known to be harsh and users often display a herd mentality. See the video below:

Fans chime in

Tebogo G Mashego gets stuck in Nigeria

A video of Mashego crying and revealing how he got stuck in Nigeria trended on social media recently, amid the drama he unleashed on his fellow artists.

A video of the musician pleading for financial help to return to South Africa was shared on X, which got fans confused over the need to financially help a supposedly successful hit-making musician.

In the video, the hitmaker shared that he was stranded in Nigeria and was asking for help with travelling costs after his team abandoned him and refused to pay him.

Tyler ICU weighs in on the drama

DJ and record producer Tyler ICU weighed in on the ongoing drama between Tebogo G Mashego and DJ Maphorisa. Addressing Mashego, he said via an Instagram post that Mashego's approach to addressing Maphorisa with insults would have dire consequences on his career.

Roping in African Ubuntu principles, he wrote at the time:

"The older people around him should have taught him how these things work. Right now you're insulting Porry. Do you know how many people you're going to offend? People are now addressing the fact that you're being disrespectful to elders."

The Mnike hitmaker added:

"A lot of things are not adding up, and I feel as though his friends are influencing him. He got himself in a situation where anything is reality to him. Like, whatever anyone says to him, he believes it as fact."

Slik Talk opines on Mashego's ordeal in Nigeria

Outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk did not let the news of Mashego being stranded in Nigeria pass him by. The YouTuber beraded the muso in his signature critical style.

Briefly News previously reported that the YouTuber had something to say following Shebesxit's arrest.

