Musa Khawula posted a video of Young Stunna holding bundles of cash to his ear

The clip showed the amapiano artist grinning with gold grills holding the money stacks

Replies quickly filled with warnings about tax authorities and security risks, alongside jabs at the flaunt

Amapiano singer Young Stunna showcased wads of cash in a short video shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The 19-second clip depicted the 27-year-old rapper, who recently paused musical performances for health reasons, in a room at what appears to be a home, his gold grill flashing as he pressed thick bundles of cash against his ear like a phone.

Khawula's caption read: "Young Stunna shows off his wads of cash." Watch the video below:

The video, filmed vertically with natural light from a window, captured a spontaneous flex typical of Young Stunna's social media style that is often raw and unfiltered.

The flaunting sparks security and tax concerns

The display, with bundles estimated at R100,000 or more based on visible wrappers, unfolded against a neutral backdrop, with Stunna's laugh audible over faint background noise.

No location or context was given, but the act echoed hip-hop tropes of money as prop, his grill adding bling to the scene.

Fans deliver a mix of shade and caution

The replies blended humour with harsh realities of visibility. @ChrisExcel102 posted:

"We will use this video as evidence when it’s time to donate."

The comment referenced the tendency of artists in South Africa going broke and then asking for donations from fans.

@DreadyPrince echoed the sentiment, adding:

"It will end in tears."

@MSeegei commented with an image of watchful eyes and quipped:

"SARS watching like..."

@yangamessi warned:

"Showing off never ends well. Artists don’t want to learn."

@KgomotsoMo21820 quoted Jay-Z:

"Y’all on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear'. There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here."

@JackiePhamotse noted:

"They still don’t know SARS is watching."

@wintertimesown observed:

"Humility will drag him one day."

@ThabaneMvelase cautioned:

"I hope his protection team is strong because criminals are watching. It would be easy to kidnap him. You just book him, that’s all."

@zibuseman tagged the tax man, adding:

"@sarstax, these ungrateful and unpatriotic so-called celebrities need attention."

Young Stunna treats his mom to a trip to Dubai

Young Stunna made headlines not so long ago on social media regarding his latest big achievement, which was taking his mother overseas for a holiday.

The muso posted several pictures of them overseas, enjoying their time together on his Instagram page.

Young Stunna allegedly still owes somebody money

As Young Stunna continues to flaunt and spend big monies, someone somewhere says the Adiwele hitmaker still owes him royalties for the same hit song.

Djy Jaivane made the claim in an interview on Piano Pulse, where he shared that he never received any royalties for the song.

Young Stunna was accused of owing royalties due to producer Djy Jaivane. Image: Young Stunna

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna becomes a victim of house break-in

Young Stunna previously stated that he became a victim of a break-in at his home. Briefly News reported at the time that the singer said he was heartbroken over the ordeal.

