Young Stunna Flaunts Stacks of Cash in Viral Video: Mzansi Warns of SARS and Kidnapping
- Musa Khawula posted a video of Young Stunna holding bundles of cash to his ear
- The clip showed the amapiano artist grinning with gold grills holding the money stacks
- Replies quickly filled with warnings about tax authorities and security risks, alongside jabs at the flaunt
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Amapiano singer Young Stunna showcased wads of cash in a short video shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on X. The 19-second clip depicted the 27-year-old rapper, who recently paused musical performances for health reasons, in a room at what appears to be a home, his gold grill flashing as he pressed thick bundles of cash against his ear like a phone.
Khawula's caption read: "Young Stunna shows off his wads of cash." Watch the video below:
The video, filmed vertically with natural light from a window, captured a spontaneous flex typical of Young Stunna's social media style that is often raw and unfiltered.
JazziQ said “time is money” and poured champagne on his Rolex at Kabza’s party; the flex we can’t unsee
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The flaunting sparks security and tax concerns
The display, with bundles estimated at R100,000 or more based on visible wrappers, unfolded against a neutral backdrop, with Stunna's laugh audible over faint background noise.
No location or context was given, but the act echoed hip-hop tropes of money as prop, his grill adding bling to the scene.
Fans deliver a mix of shade and caution
The replies blended humour with harsh realities of visibility. @ChrisExcel102 posted:
"We will use this video as evidence when it’s time to donate."
The comment referenced the tendency of artists in South Africa going broke and then asking for donations from fans.
@DreadyPrince echoed the sentiment, adding:
"It will end in tears."
@MSeegei commented with an image of watchful eyes and quipped:
"SARS watching like..."
@yangamessi warned:
"Showing off never ends well. Artists don’t want to learn."
@KgomotsoMo21820 quoted Jay-Z:
"Y’all on the ‘Gram holdin’ money to your ear'. There’s a disconnect, we don’t call that money over here."
@JackiePhamotse noted:
"They still don’t know SARS is watching."
@wintertimesown observed:
"Humility will drag him one day."
@ThabaneMvelase cautioned:
"I hope his protection team is strong because criminals are watching. It would be easy to kidnap him. You just book him, that’s all."
@zibuseman tagged the tax man, adding:
"@sarstax, these ungrateful and unpatriotic so-called celebrities need attention."
Young Stunna treats his mom to a trip to Dubai
Young Stunna made headlines not so long ago on social media regarding his latest big achievement, which was taking his mother overseas for a holiday.
The muso posted several pictures of them overseas, enjoying their time together on his Instagram page.
Young Stunna allegedly still owes somebody money
As Young Stunna continues to flaunt and spend big monies, someone somewhere says the Adiwele hitmaker still owes him royalties for the same hit song.
Djy Jaivane made the claim in an interview on Piano Pulse, where he shared that he never received any royalties for the song.
Young Stunna becomes a victim of house break-in
Young Stunna previously stated that he became a victim of a break-in at his home. Briefly News reported at the time that the singer said he was heartbroken over the ordeal.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za