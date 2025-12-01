A video from one of Kelly Khumalo's recent performances surfaced online and ignited a fierce debate

The singer gave fans a show to remember when she flaunted her stunning figure and steamy dance moves

Online users were divided in opinions, commenting on Kelly's moves and her controversial past

Kelly Khumalo’s steamy performance had social media talking. Images: TalentNyonie, PortiaMoemedi

South African singer Kelly Khumalo had social media buzzing over a video from one of her recent performances.

Posted on Sunday, 30 November 2025, by gossipmonger Musa Khawula, Kelly was spotted performing at an event, dancing to one of her songs on stage.

"A look at Kelly Khumalo on stage."

The Asine singer gave fans another look at her sizzling figure and wore a backless green mini dress with split hems showcasing her stunning legs, a matching headscarf and silver heels, and danced provocatively for her audience.

It's not every day that fans get a look at Kelly's stunning physique, despite her versatile fashion sense.

Previously, Briefly News reported on the singer's Geishan-inspired look, which sparked much attention on social media.

Today, her performance video left the online community split on whether to admire her good looks or continue criticising her alleged criminal past.

Watch Kelly Khumalo's video below.

Social media erupts over Kelly Khumalo's performance

Online users were ready to risk it all for the controversial singer despite her alleged links to the murder of her late boyfriend, goal keeper Senzo Meyiwa. Read some of their comments below.

Andile__Mntambo professed:

"I'd take a bullet for her."

NdlovukaGatshen wrote:

"I can volunteer to be her victim."

unathi_noraji wrote:

"Ageing like fine wine."

Sharyberry_M added:

"She is such an attractive woman. I don’t blame the men who keep trying."

On the other hand, some users criticised Kelly's daring outfit choice.

nkszmkhize asked:

"I haven’t played the video. But which song warrants her to dress like this?"

Burnerburnerac5 was curious:

"What song does she have that needs her to show us her bum like she's Cyan Boujee?"

Pablo012GP was confused:

"You would really forget that she's a Gospel singer."

Online users critiqued Kelly Khumalo’s performance video. Image: MDNnewss

Meanwhile, others continue to demand justice for Senzo Meyiwa.

OkaMsani chanted:

"Justice for Senzo!"

AquaSereia said:

"Long live Senzo Meyiwa, live long."

Dee_Amu wrote:

"We have failed Senzo Meyiwa."

Ultimately, the reaction to the video confirms that for Kelly Khumalo, her professional artistry and ongoing legal controversies are inseparable in the public eye.

Any public appearance, no matter how entertainment-focused it may be, is quickly linked to the ongoing, unresolved public discourse surrounding her life. The public's divided reaction ensures that the singer remains a prominent, yet highly contentious, figure in South Africa.

